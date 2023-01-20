International
Lloyds and Halifax Banks to Close 40 Branches Across UK Over Demand Drop, Reports Say
Lloyds and Halifax Banks to Close 40 Branches Across UK Over Demand Drop, Reports Say
British banks Lloyds and Halifax, owned by the Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), will close 40 branches across the United Kingdom from April-June this year due to a decline in demand
2023-01-20T14:14+0000
2023-01-20T14:14+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101496/21/1014962120_0:84:4385:2551_1920x0_80_0_0_58211af0943ac78dbab5709d269d2e7b.jpg
The branches set to close have seen visits drop by an average of 60% over the past five years, the banking group said, adding that the closures list includes 12 high street banks in London, according to the Evening Standard. Over recent months, the UK has seen a worsening economic crisis with millions of households across the country affected by rising inflation and an economic recession which is expected to last until the second half of 2024. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the country's year-to-year inflation rate was 10.5% in December 2022.
Lloyds and Halifax Banks to Close 40 Branches Across UK Over Demand Drop, Reports Say

14:14 GMT 20.01.2023
The sign on a branch of Lloyds Bank in London
The sign on a branch of Lloyds Bank in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2023
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
