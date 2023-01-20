https://sputniknews.com/20230120/freddys-coming-for-you-scientists-say-paranormal-things-might-stem-from-poor-sleep-1106532083.html

Freddy's Coming for You! Scientists Say Paranormal Things Might Stem From Poor Sleep

Freddy's Coming for You! Scientists Say Paranormal Things Might Stem From Poor Sleep

A team of researchers found that people with sleep disorders are more likely to believe in supernatural events, in particular, life after death, ghosts, demons and UFOs.

2023-01-20T16:18+0000

2023-01-20T16:18+0000

2023-01-20T16:18+0000

science & tech

insomnia

sleep

distortions

paranormal phenomena

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105814/25/1058142528_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_08275ac6bcffa82d8bdb5f369aa7a9ce.jpg

An international team of researchers have found that people with sleep disorders and insomnia are more likely to believe in supernatural events. In particular, they believe in life after death, ghosts, demons, and UFOs.In their study, scientists tried to establish a link between several sleep variables and supernatural experiences. Specifically, the scientists examined the correlation between effects such as sleep paralysis and exploding head syndrome on the one hand and spiritual practices and experiences of supernatural events on the other. The study found that people with these disorders often believe in otherworldly phenomena.A total of 8,853 people took part in the study. However, the researchers did not allow people with mental disorders and illnesses to participate in the study.The number of participants who reported at least one episode of exploding head syndrome or isolated sleep paralysis was 3,286 and 3,523 respectively.Among the participants were people who firmly believed in paranormal phenomena:The authors state that "one explanation for these associations is therefore that someone experiencing sounds or images associated with sleep could interpret this as evidence that aliens or other supernatural beings exist," adding that further research is required.The scientists expect that their work will contribute to the treatment of sleep disorders if the study continues.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

sleep paralysis, exploding head syndrome, insomnia, paranormal activities and insomnia, scientists found connections between brain and supernatural, lack of sleep affects humans how, poor sleep why dangerous