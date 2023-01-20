https://sputniknews.com/20230120/debt-ceiling-reached-french-general-strike-us-trains-kievs-troops-1106504455.html
Debt Ceiling Reached, French General Strike, US Trains Kiev's Troops
Tech layoffs continue as economic forecasts remain grim, and the media can’t figure out how seriously to take classified document scandals. 20.01.2023, Sputnik International
Founder of Real Progressives and Modern Monetary Theory activist Steve Grumbine joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the United States hitting the debt ceiling, increased mainstream media momentum around US President Joe Biden’s classified document scandal and what this signifies regarding support for his reelection, whether Washington’s attempt to decouple from China is backfiring, and if further tech layoffs hint at a recession.Longtime service worker and former organizer for One Fair Wage Ryan O’Leary discusses how certain “food safety” classes funnel service worker wages back into the worker-exploiting National Restaurant Association, the relatively silent crime of wage theft by restaurant owners, and how the DC Council is dragging their feet on implementing a minimum wage increase for tipped workers.Foreign affairs analyst and independent journalist Christopher Helali discusses the Biden administration’s push to provide further assistance to Kiev, what it would mean to send Western tanks to Ukraine, blocking journalists from reporting on the training of Ukrainian forces on Patriot missile systems at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, strikes in France over changes to pension programs, the resignation of New Zealand’s prime minister and the future of NZ politics, the ongoing political crisis in Peru, and Rupert Murdoch’s deposition on a Dominion voting machine lawsuit. The Misfits also discuss Helali’s recent trip to Algeria during the Western Saharan Polisario Front’s 16th Congress.UK-based freelance journalist Mohamed Elmaazi discusses the economic crisis in the UK as homeowners fall behind on loan repayments, why Grenfell Tower firefighters are being with rare cancers, and the UK government’s novel move to block a Scottish law.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
