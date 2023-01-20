https://sputniknews.com/20230120/death-toll-from-snow-avalanche-in-tibet-increases-to-13-people-reports-say-1106515866.html

Death Toll From Snow Avalanche in Tibet Increases to 13 People, Reports Say

Death Toll From Snow Avalanche in Tibet Increases to 13 People, Reports Say

The death toll from a snow avalanche in the district of Nyingchi in the Tibet Autonomous Region in western China has increased to 13 people

2023-01-20T07:04+0000

2023-01-20T07:04+0000

2023-01-20T07:04+0000

world

tibet

avalanche

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/26/1079302688_1:0:1919:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_c15d77b4313af3be8cffb820789c45d0.jpg

According to the Chinese Central Television broadcaster, rescue services managed to identify 9 out of 13 victims. Earlier, eight deaths were reported. The Public Safety Bureau of Medog county received an emergency alert on Tuesday evening. An avalanche blocked the entrances to the tunnel on the highway connecting Medog and Mainling counties. People and cars were trapped inside the blocked tunnel. Rescue work is ongoing. According to television, 696 rescuers with 236 transport and specialized vehicles are working at the site.

tibet

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

snow avalanche, tibet autonomous region