https://sputniknews.com/20230120/death-toll-from-snow-avalanche-in-tibet-increases-to-13-people-reports-say-1106515866.html
Death Toll From Snow Avalanche in Tibet Increases to 13 People, Reports Say
Death Toll From Snow Avalanche in Tibet Increases to 13 People, Reports Say
The death toll from a snow avalanche in the district of Nyingchi in the Tibet Autonomous Region in western China has increased to 13 people
2023-01-20T07:04+0000
2023-01-20T07:04+0000
2023-01-20T07:04+0000
world
tibet
avalanche
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/26/1079302688_1:0:1919:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_c15d77b4313af3be8cffb820789c45d0.jpg
According to the Chinese Central Television broadcaster, rescue services managed to identify 9 out of 13 victims. Earlier, eight deaths were reported. The Public Safety Bureau of Medog county received an emergency alert on Tuesday evening. An avalanche blocked the entrances to the tunnel on the highway connecting Medog and Mainling counties. People and cars were trapped inside the blocked tunnel. Rescue work is ongoing. According to television, 696 rescuers with 236 transport and specialized vehicles are working at the site.
tibet
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/26/1079302688_240:0:1679:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_6e57efe8d8646d44873ab69fc3d5f735.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
snow avalanche, tibet autonomous region
snow avalanche, tibet autonomous region
Death Toll From Snow Avalanche in Tibet Increases to 13 People, Reports Say
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The death toll from a snow avalanche in the district of Nyingchi in the Tibet Autonomous Region in western China has increased to 13 people, Chinese state media reported on Friday.
According to the Chinese Central Television broadcaster, rescue services managed to identify 9 out of 13 victims.
Earlier, eight deaths were reported.
The Public Safety Bureau of Medog county received an emergency alert on Tuesday evening. An avalanche
blocked the entrances to the tunnel on the highway connecting Medog and Mainling counties. People and cars were trapped inside the blocked tunnel.
Rescue work is ongoing. According to television, 696 rescuers with 236 transport and specialized vehicles are working at the site.