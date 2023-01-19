https://sputniknews.com/20230119/who-really-controls-the-us-government-1106474703.html

Who Really Controls the US Government?

Who Really Controls the US Government?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including China accusing the US of oil theft, and John Kerry demanding more... 19.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-19T09:18+0000

2023-01-19T09:18+0000

2023-01-19T09:18+0000

the backstory

dinosaurs

palantir

gas

nuclear power

wef

cpac

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/12/1106474557_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a9066c00d070aa90df654c832989a5bb.png

Who Really Controls the US Government? On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including China accusing the US of oil theft, and John Kerry demanding more money for climate change.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | John Kerry is Saving the Planet, The Left Buys Into Climate Change Narratives,Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Cancel Culture in the NHL, Melik's Experience with Conservatives, and the GOP Investigations UpcomingIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the lies surrounding climate change, mass surveillance, and the WEF attendees' cheer on sanctions on Russia. Ian commented on the recent clips from the WEF meetings and the climate change agenda. Ian talked about his analysis of the mainstream media narratives and inflation in England.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the lies of Joe Biden's confidential documents, how conservatives treat black people, and the GOP in control of House committees. Melik discussed the issues with Republican outreach to black Americans and how Melik would fix the issue of voter outreach.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

dinosaurs, palantir, gas, nuclear power, wef, cpac, аудио