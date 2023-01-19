International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Who Really Controls the US Government?
Who Really Controls the US Government?
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including China accusing the US of oil theft, and John Kerry demanding more money for climate change.
the backstory
Who Really Controls the US Government?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including China accusing the US of oil theft, and John Kerry demanding more money for climate change.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | John Kerry is Saving the Planet, The Left Buys Into Climate Change Narratives,Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Cancel Culture in the NHL, Melik's Experience with Conservatives, and the GOP Investigations UpcomingIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the lies surrounding climate change, mass surveillance, and the WEF attendees' cheer on sanctions on Russia. Ian commented on the recent clips from the WEF meetings and the climate change agenda. Ian talked about his analysis of the mainstream media narratives and inflation in England.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the lies of Joe Biden's confidential documents, how conservatives treat black people, and the GOP in control of House committees. Melik discussed the issues with Republican outreach to black Americans and how Melik would fix the issue of voter outreach.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Who Really Controls the US Government?

09:18 GMT 19.01.2023
The Backstory
Who Really Controls the US Government?
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including China accusing the US of oil theft, and John Kerry demanding more money for climate change.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | John Kerry is Saving the Planet, The Left Buys Into Climate Change Narratives,

Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Cancel Culture in the NHL, Melik's Experience with Conservatives, and the GOP Investigations Upcoming

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the lies surrounding climate change, mass surveillance, and the WEF attendees' cheer on sanctions on Russia. Ian commented on the recent clips from the WEF meetings and the climate change agenda. Ian talked about his analysis of the mainstream media narratives and inflation in England.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the lies of Joe Biden's confidential documents, how conservatives treat black people, and the GOP in control of House committees. Melik discussed the issues with Republican outreach to black Americans and how Melik would fix the issue of voter outreach.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
