Wednesday Series Star Accused Online of Sexual Misconduct

White’s accusers have claimed that the actor, who is currently 21, and his friends would hold parties in his basement in order to invite women and then get them “drunk & high enough to have sex with them.”

Canadian actor Percy Hynes White, star of Netflix’s hit TV series “Wednesday,” has found himself facing allegations of sexual assault.White’s accusers have claimed that the actor, who is currently 21, and his friends would hold parties in his basement in order to invite women and then get them “drunk & high enough to have sex with them.”One of the claims featured in a lengthy Twitter thread containing the aforementioned accusations alleged that White would “peruse, have sex with, abuse and get high” a girl who was “13/14 at the time,” with the two also allegedly having sex when she was 16 and he was 20.The alleged incidents supposedly took place when White was between 17 and 20 years of age.The veracity of these allegations is yet to be confirmed and the actor himself is yet to comment, although at least one media outlet pointed out that he has “limited comments” to his posts on one social media platform.

