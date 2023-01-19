https://sputniknews.com/20230119/wednesday-series-star-accused-online-of-sexual-misconduct-1106503326.html
Wednesday Series Star Accused Online of Sexual Misconduct
Wednesday Series Star Accused Online of Sexual Misconduct
White’s accusers have claimed that the actor, who is currently 21, and his friends would hold parties in his basement in order to invite women and then get them “drunk & high enough to have sex with them.”
2023-01-19T19:03+0000
2023-01-19T19:03+0000
2023-01-19T19:13+0000
world
actor
social media
sexual assault
allegations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106503804_0:202:2923:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_c393ab96009f6b5f23c1f2bc0bf437b5.jpg
Canadian actor Percy Hynes White, star of Netflix’s hit TV series “Wednesday,” has found himself facing allegations of sexual assault.White’s accusers have claimed that the actor, who is currently 21, and his friends would hold parties in his basement in order to invite women and then get them “drunk & high enough to have sex with them.”One of the claims featured in a lengthy Twitter thread containing the aforementioned accusations alleged that White would “peruse, have sex with, abuse and get high” a girl who was “13/14 at the time,” with the two also allegedly having sex when she was 16 and he was 20.The alleged incidents supposedly took place when White was between 17 and 20 years of age.The veracity of these allegations is yet to be confirmed and the actor himself is yet to comment, although at least one media outlet pointed out that he has “limited comments” to his posts on one social media platform.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106503804_97:0:2826:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5acca26fedca417a8bb3ba26d74ae646.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
percy hynes white, sexual assault
percy hynes white, sexual assault
Wednesday Series Star Accused Online of Sexual Misconduct
19:03 GMT 19.01.2023 (Updated: 19:13 GMT 19.01.2023)
The actor hasn’t immediately responded to the allegations against him, and the veracity of them remains to be confirmed.
Canadian actor Percy Hynes White, star of Netflix’s hit TV series “Wednesday,” has found himself facing allegations of sexual assault.
White’s accusers have claimed that the actor, who is currently 21, and his friends would hold parties in his basement in order to invite women and then get them “drunk & high enough to have sex with them.”
One of the claims featured in a lengthy Twitter thread
containing the aforementioned accusations alleged that White would “peruse, have sex with, abuse and get high” a girl who was “13/14 at the time,” with the two also allegedly having sex when she was 16 and he was 20.
“He let me get raped in his basement, and when he called me about it he was most worried about the police and not if I was okay,” one of the accusers tweeted.
The alleged incidents supposedly took place when White was between 17 and 20 years of age.
The veracity of these allegations is yet to be confirmed and the actor himself is yet to comment, although at least one media outlet pointed out that he has “limited comments” to his posts on one social media platform.