North Korea's Defense Spending to Reach 15.9% of 2023 Budget, Reports Say

North Korea's defense spending in 2023 will amount to 15.9% of the state budget

2023-01-19T04:46+0000

The report on the implementation of the state budget for 2022, as well as the draft state budget for 2023, were considered and adopted at the eighth session of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea on January 17 and 18.In general, the expenditures of the state budget of North Korea will increase by 1.7% in 2023. The total cost of developing the country's economy and improving the lives of the people will amount to 45% of budget allocations, the report said.In particular, spending on education will increase by 0.7%, healthcare by 0.4%, culture by 0.3%, sports by 0.1%, and the construction of residential, industrial and public facilities by 0.3%, the report noted, adding that as a priority, spending on the construction of villages and the modernization of agricultural production will increase by 14.7%.At the same time, South Korea increased its defense budget by an average of 7% per year from 2018 to 2021, and by 3.4% in 2022. In 2023, defense spending is expected to rise by 4.4% to 57.1 trillion won ($46.3 billion).

