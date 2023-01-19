International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/north-koreas-defense-spending-to-reach-159-of-2023-budget-reports-say-1106477082.html
North Korea's Defense Spending to Reach 15.9% of 2023 Budget, Reports Say
North Korea's Defense Spending to Reach 15.9% of 2023 Budget, Reports Say
North Korea's defense spending in 2023 will amount to 15.9% of the state budget
2023-01-19T04:46+0000
2023-01-19T04:46+0000
military
north korea
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
military spending
defense spending
military budget
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106439/13/1064391327_0:203:4848:2930_1920x0_80_0_0_2ac4feab2101bb935e7af079350ba774.jpg
The report on the implementation of the state budget for 2022, as well as the draft state budget for 2023, were considered and adopted at the eighth session of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea on January 17 and 18.In general, the expenditures of the state budget of North Korea will increase by 1.7% in 2023. The total cost of developing the country's economy and improving the lives of the people will amount to 45% of budget allocations, the report said.In particular, spending on education will increase by 0.7%, healthcare by 0.4%, culture by 0.3%, sports by 0.1%, and the construction of residential, industrial and public facilities by 0.3%, the report noted, adding that as a priority, spending on the construction of villages and the modernization of agricultural production will increase by 14.7%.At the same time, South Korea increased its defense budget by an average of 7% per year from 2018 to 2021, and by 3.4% in 2022. In 2023, defense spending is expected to rise by 4.4% to 57.1 trillion won ($46.3 billion).
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106439/13/1064391327_336:0:4512:3132_1920x0_80_0_0_51aab939b62856f205b62f1532aa89b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
how big is north korean military, north korea military spending, north korean army
how big is north korean military, north korea military spending, north korean army

North Korea's Defense Spending to Reach 15.9% of 2023 Budget, Reports Say

04:46 GMT 19.01.2023
© AP Photo / Wong Maye-E, FileIn this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, a North Korean national flag flutters as soldiers in tanks salute to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of the current ruler
In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, a North Korean national flag flutters as soldiers in tanks salute to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of the current ruler - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
© AP Photo / Wong Maye-E, File
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea's defense spending in 2023 will amount to 15.9% of the state budget, state-run media reported on Thursday, adding that this figure has not changed since 2020.
The report on the implementation of the state budget for 2022, as well as the draft state budget for 2023, were considered and adopted at the eighth session of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea on January 17 and 18.
In general, the expenditures of the state budget of North Korea will increase by 1.7% in 2023. The total cost of developing the country's economy and improving the lives of the people will amount to 45% of budget allocations, the report said.
© AP Photo / Wong Maye-EA submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed in Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
A submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed in Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
A submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed in Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
© AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
In particular, spending on education will increase by 0.7%, healthcare by 0.4%, culture by 0.3%, sports by 0.1%, and the construction of residential, industrial and public facilities by 0.3%, the report noted, adding that as a priority, spending on the construction of villages and the modernization of agricultural production will increase by 14.7%.
At the same time, South Korea increased its defense budget by an average of 7% per year from 2018 to 2021, and by 3.4% in 2022. In 2023, defense spending is expected to rise by 4.4% to 57.1 trillion won ($46.3 billion).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала