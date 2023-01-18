International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/scientists-reveal-which-australian-animal-blows-its-nose-to-stay-chill-in-deadly-heat-1106471607.html
Scientists Reveal Which Australian Animal Blows Its Nose to Stay Chill in 'Deadly' Heat
Scientists Reveal Which Australian Animal Blows Its Nose to Stay Chill in 'Deadly' Heat
While echidnas apparently cannot endure temperatures higher than 35 degrees Celsius, they were found to survive when ground heat reached as high as 47 degrees Celsius.
2023-01-18T19:02+0000
2023-01-18T19:03+0000
science & tech
australia & oceania
animals
heat
survival
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18375/89/183758909_0:75:800:525_1920x0_80_0_0_e59377251a8e9205ea08328221d625f0.jpg
Researchers at the Curtin University in Australia have shed light on a peculiar mechanism that one of the continent’s animal denizens, the echidna, uses to cool itself in order to endure blistering heat.While previous research suggested that echidnas should not survive temperatures higher than 35 degrees Celsius, scientists noticed that these creatures somehow managed to maintain their body temperature below 30 degrees Celsius even when ground temperatures in that area reached as high as 47.Scientists learned by measuring these animals’ temperatures via infrared thermography cameras that echidnas cool themselves by essentially blowing “mucus bubbles” from their noses when they get hot."Echidnas blow bubbles from their nose, which burst over the nose tip and wet it," Christine Cooper, ecophysiologist from the university, said as quoted by one media outlet. "As the moisture evaporates it cools their blood, meaning their nose tip works as an evaporative window."
australia & oceania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18375/89/183758909_0:0:800:600_1920x0_80_0_0_48044751afbcf606ab7191ff4485bbe4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
echidna, heat, survival
echidna, heat, survival

Scientists Reveal Which Australian Animal Blows Its Nose to Stay Chill in 'Deadly' Heat

19:02 GMT 18.01.2023 (Updated: 19:03 GMT 18.01.2023)
© Photo : A. Avalov / Moscow ZooSmol, the tiny endangered echidna, or spiny anteater
Smol, the tiny endangered echidna, or spiny anteater - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
© Photo : A. Avalov / Moscow Zoo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While echidnas apparently cannot endure temperatures higher than 35 degrees Celsius, they were found to survive when ground heat reached as high as 47 degrees Celsius.
Researchers at the Curtin University in Australia have shed light on a peculiar mechanism that one of the continent’s animal denizens, the echidna, uses to cool itself in order to endure blistering heat.
While previous research suggested that echidnas should not survive temperatures higher than 35 degrees Celsius, scientists noticed that these creatures somehow managed to maintain their body temperature below 30 degrees Celsius even when ground temperatures in that area reached as high as 47.
Scientists learned by measuring these animals’ temperatures via infrared thermography cameras that echidnas cool themselves by essentially blowing “mucus bubbles” from their noses when they get hot.
"Echidnas blow bubbles from their nose, which burst over the nose tip and wet it," Christine Cooper, ecophysiologist from the university, said as quoted by one media outlet. "As the moisture evaporates it cools their blood, meaning their nose tip works as an evaporative window."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала