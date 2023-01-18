Microsoft to Fire 10,000 Employees in 5% Workforce Cut, Reports Say

International
Microsoft is going to fire around 5% of its employees worldwide in January, which is approximately 10,000-11,000 jobs, UK media reported.
The IT giant may announce its plans on staff reduction in the coming days. British media said that poor economic environment had become the main reason for this decision. Windows' developer said in response to a media request that the company "does not comment on rumour or speculation." Microsoft will become another major IT corporation that resorted to staff reductions over the last 12 months amid global economic slowdown. Twitter, under his new owner Elon Musk, cut thousands of jobs in 2022. Thousands of people employed by Amazon and HP have lost their jobs recently or will be fired this month, according to reports.
08:16 GMT 18.01.2023
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA man wearing a mask walks past the Microsoft office in Beijing, China on Friday.
A man wearing a mask walks past the Microsoft office in Beijing, China on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
