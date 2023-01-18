https://sputniknews.com/20230118/microsoft-to-fire-10000-employees-in-5-workforce-cut-reports-say-1106448754.html
Microsoft to Fire 10,000 Employees in 5% Workforce Cut, Reports Say
Microsoft to Fire 10,000 Employees in 5% Workforce Cut, Reports Say
Microsoft is going to fire around 5% of its employees worldwide in January, which is approximately 10,000-11,000 jobs, UK media reported.
2023-01-18T08:16+0000
2023-01-18T08:16+0000
2023-01-18T08:16+0000
economy
microsoft
twitter
amazon
hewlett-packard
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080448587_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8a3258ac59d1fc82815adc02ffb6c39c.jpg
The IT giant may announce its plans on staff reduction in the coming days. British media said that poor economic environment had become the main reason for this decision. Windows' developer said in response to a media request that the company "does not comment on rumour or speculation." Microsoft will become another major IT corporation that resorted to staff reductions over the last 12 months amid global economic slowdown. Twitter, under his new owner Elon Musk, cut thousands of jobs in 2022. Thousands of people employed by Amazon and HP have lost their jobs recently or will be fired this month, according to reports.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080448587_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a4523f913469598c3050f4c93f3c09e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
microsoft job cuts, it giants job cuts, amazon job cuts, twitter job cuts
microsoft job cuts, it giants job cuts, amazon job cuts, twitter job cuts
Microsoft to Fire 10,000 Employees in 5% Workforce Cut, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Microsoft is going to fire around 5% of its employees worldwide in January, which is approximately 10,000-11,000 jobs, UK media reported.
The IT giant
may announce its plans on staff reduction in the coming days. British media said that poor economic environment had become the main reason for this decision.
Windows' developer said in response to a media request that the company "does not comment on rumour or speculation."
Microsoft will become another major IT corporation that resorted to staff reductions over the last 12 months amid global economic slowdown. Twitter
, under his new owner Elon Musk, cut thousands of jobs in 2022. Thousands of people employed by Amazon
and HP
have lost their jobs recently or will be fired this month, according to reports.