https://sputniknews.com/20230118/gop-candidate-arrested-for-allegedly-shooting-democratic-lawmakers-houses-after-2022-loss-1106441953.html

GOP Candidate Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Democratic Lawmakers’ Houses After 2022 Loss

GOP Candidate Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Democratic Lawmakers’ Houses After 2022 Loss

Leading up to and after the 2022 midterm elections, officials warned that an increase in politically motivated violence may occur. Threats were received by several Democratic lawmakers and election officials.

2023-01-18T01:28+0000

2023-01-18T01:28+0000

2023-01-18T01:22+0000

americas

solomon pena

shooting

political violence

new mexico

midterm elections 2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/12/1106441804_0:25:801:475_1920x0_80_0_0_169b6475901534c431168291dafb2485.jpg

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have arrested a suspect with Republican ties in connection to shootings that seemingly targeted Democratic lawmakers late last year and earlier this month. A SWAT team arrested Solomon Pena, 39, on Monday and served a search warrant on his house. Last year, Pena was the Republican candidate for state representative of New Mexico’s 14th district. Pena lost that election, gaining only 26.4% of the vote in the two-candidate race.Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina called Pena the “mastermind” behind shootings that targeted the homes of Democratic lawmakers. The first shooting allegedly plotted by Pena, occurred on December 4 at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa. Three more shootings occurred over the coming weeks, with the last targeting state Sen. Lina Lopez’s home. No one was hurt in any of the shootings but Lopez said three bullets passed through her 10-year-old daughter’s room.Pena’s opponent in the November election, Democratic incumbent Miguel P. Garcia was not targeted.According to police, Pena showed up uninvited at the elected officials' houses days after the election, carrying documents he said proved he won. There have been no reports of widespread voter fraud in New Mexico’s 2022 election.The shootings started shortly after those conversations took place. Police have said Pena conspired with four other men to carry out the shootings, paying cash to get them to perform at least two of the shooting incidents. Pena, according to Deputy Police Commander Kyle Hartsock, “pulled the trigger” in at least one of the shootings.Police first made progress in the case when they used technology that could identify the origin of gunshots through sound, which brought an officer to Lopez’s neighborhood shortly after the shooting. Police say they found gun casings at the official's home that matched a handgun later found in a Nissan Maxima registered to Pena. The car was pulled over an hour after the shooting about four miles from Lopez’s neighborhood. The driver, Jose Trujillo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police say they found 800 fentanyl pills and two firearms in the vehicle.Last week, Medina stated they had a suspect in the case, but did not reveal who police suspected was behind the shooting.A formal criminal complaint for Pena is expected to be released in the coming days. More charges are expected at that time. Pena is presently charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, four counts of shooting at a dwelling or occupied building (no great bodily harm), and one count each of unlawful criminal solicitation, aggravated assault, and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by certain persons. Pena is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, NM. No lawyer for Pena was listed on court documents.

americas

new mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

solomon pena, democratic shootings, shooting targeting democrats, new mexico shootings