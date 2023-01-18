International
Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Results of Russian Foreign Policy in 2022
EU Auto Sales Hit Three-Decade Low in 2022, Manufacturers Report
The ongoing economic crisis caused by the Coronovirus pandemic and rising inflation, affected car markets badly. EU car sales demonstrated one of its worst results ever in 2022.
2023-01-18T09:42+0000
2023-01-18T09:42+0000
The European car sales market posted its worst results since 1993 last year, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association has reported. According to the data provided, the total number of car sales registered in the EU was 9.3 million with a 4.6 percent year-on-year decline.Factory closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent disruptions in the supply of components are among the main reasons cited.By country, the report gives the following numbers:Although EU-wide car sales started to grow from August 2022, with December registrations up 12.8 percent from a year earlier, the German auto industry association said it expects only a mild recovery for the national market in 2023.
EU Auto Sales Hit Three-Decade Low in 2022, Manufacturers Report

09:42 GMT 18.01.2023
The ongoing economic crisis caused by skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation, hasn't left the automobile industry untouched: the pan-European car market demonstrated one of its worst results ever in 2022.
The European car sales market posted its worst results since 1993 last year, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association has reported. According to the data provided, the total number of car sales registered in the EU was 9.3 million with a 4.6 percent year-on-year decline.
Factory closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent disruptions in the supply of components are among the main reasons cited.
A pair of 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E are displayed for sale at a Ford dealer on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Wexford, Pa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
Semiconductors Supply Shortage to Further Car Prices Hike Amid Inflation in US - Report
5 January 2022, 21:17 GMT
By country, the report gives the following numbers:
The German car market was the only one to show an increase, with a 1.1 percent uptick;
The Italian market plunged 9.7 percent;
The French market reduced by 7.8 percent;
The Spanish market showed a decrease of 5.4 percent;
Although EU-wide car sales started to grow from August 2022, with December registrations up 12.8 percent from a year earlier, the German auto industry association said it expects only a mild recovery for the national market in 2023.
