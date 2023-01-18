https://sputniknews.com/20230118/eu-auto-sales-hit-three-decade-low-in-2022-manufacturers-report-1106450309.html

EU Auto Sales Hit Three-Decade Low in 2022, Manufacturers Report

EU Auto Sales Hit Three-Decade Low in 2022, Manufacturers Report

The ongoing economic crisis caused by the Coronovirus pandemic and rising inflation, affected car markets badly. EU car sales demonstrated one of its worst results ever in 2022.

2023-01-18T09:42+0000

2023-01-18T09:42+0000

2023-01-18T09:42+0000

economy

eu

european automobile manufacturers association (acea)

car sales

drop

results

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/12/1106449557_0:102:2047:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_96c4670265889b03d5033917bb84d170.jpg

The European car sales market posted its worst results since 1993 last year, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association has reported. According to the data provided, the total number of car sales registered in the EU was 9.3 million with a 4.6 percent year-on-year decline.Factory closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent disruptions in the supply of components are among the main reasons cited.By country, the report gives the following numbers:Although EU-wide car sales started to grow from August 2022, with December registrations up 12.8 percent from a year earlier, the German auto industry association said it expects only a mild recovery for the national market in 2023.

https://sputniknews.com/20220105/semiconductors-supply-shortage-to-further-car-prices-hike-amid-inflation-in-us---report-1092045846.html

eu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

eu auto sales 2022 results, eu 2022 auto sales 2022 worst since 1993, acea 2022 report, european automobile manufacturers' association 2022 report, car sales in europe