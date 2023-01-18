https://sputniknews.com/20230118/chilean-government-blocks-25-billion-mining-project-due-to-environmental-damage---minister-1106472505.html

Chilean Government Blocks $2.5 Billion Mining Project Due to Environmental Damage - Minister

Chilean Government Blocks $2.5 Billion Mining Project Due to Environmental Damage - Minister

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Chilean committee of ministers unanimously voted against the $2.5 billion Dominga mining and sea port project in the region of... 18.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-18T20:08+0000

2023-01-18T20:08+0000

2023-01-18T20:03+0000

americas

chile

environmental impact

mining

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/12/1106472359_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_788f2ea687c928c1b2f743453e5d5c42.jpg

"There are reservations about the project concerning several aspects: marine life, scientific research, impact area, assessment of the impact on different species," Rojas said. The project, which has been developed by Chile's Andes Iron since 2013, includes a mine, a plant, a waste storage, a shipping terminal and a system of underground pipelines. The Dominga project was planned to be located some 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of Chile's capital of Santiago near ecological reserves, drawing criticism due to its potential negative impact on environmentally sensitive areas. The company, in turn, rejected all claims, saying that the project complied with the country's environmental standards, and stated it would turn to the courts to overrule the committee's decision. According to Chile's former environment minister, Marcelo Mena, the legal battle around the decision could take up to two years.

americas

chile

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chile, environmental impact, mining