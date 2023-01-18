https://sputniknews.com/20230118/bank-of-japan-lowers-gdp-forecast-increases-expected-inflation-rate-1106445737.html

Bank of Japan Lowers GDP Forecast, Increases Expected Inflation Rate

Bank of Japan Lowers GDP Forecast, Increases Expected Inflation Rate

The Bank of Japan lowered its forecast on the GDP growth for the current financial year, to 1.9% from 2%, while raising the expected inflation rate to 3% from 2.9%.

2023-01-18T06:44+0000

2023-01-18T06:44+0000

2023-01-18T06:44+0000

japan

bank of japan

gdp

inflation

forecast

gdp drop

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102652/51/1026525183_0:540:5184:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_cea2346abe9cd5c99eb7e8dc18b17f8c.jpg

The BOJ also reduced its expectations of the GDP growth to 1.7% from 1.9% in the next fiscal year and to 1.1% from 1.5% in 2024. Japan's central bank kept its forecast for inflation in the next fiscal year the same 1.6% as in October but increased it to 1.8% from 1.6% for 2024. In 2013, the BOJ announced a "price stability target" of 2% annual inflation. The year 2022 will become the first to exceed this benchmark since 2015.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bank of japan about gdp and inflation, gdp and inflation in japan, gdp lowers in japan, japanese inflation, 2022 inflation and gdp in japan, 2022 financial year's results in japan, inflation grows in japan 2022