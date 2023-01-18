International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/-up-to-750000-workers-expected-to-protest-pension-reform-in-france-on-thursday-reports-1106468550.html
Up to 750,000 Workers Expected to Protest Pension Reform in France on Thursday: Reports
Up to 750,000 Workers Expected to Protest Pension Reform in France on Thursday: Reports
Between 550,000 and 750,000 people are expected to hit picket lines in France on Thursday during a national day of strikes over a contentious pension reform, media said.
2023-01-18T15:48+0000
2023-01-18T15:48+0000
world
france
protests
trade unions
protest actions
olivier veran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103848388_0:0:2917:1642_1920x0_80_0_0_38f918a167fe9a1bc8d7eb90da75d25f.jpg
Some 221 protest actions are planned in cities and towns across the country, most notably in Paris, Marseilles, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille and Nantes, French media estimated. Up to 80,000 people are expected to rally in the capital alone. French government spokesman Olivier Veran urged those planning to take part in the strikes not to disrupt French people's daily life during the protests. Trade unions have called for action in solidarity against the government's plans to raise the retirement age to 64 from 62, end pension advantages in some industries and increase the number of years needed to receive full retirement benefits. The reform still needs parliamentary approval. Workers from the energy industry, public transport and teachers will stage one day walkouts. The strike will impact rail and air traffic, with one in five flights being canceled on Thursday at the Orly international airport in Paris.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103848388_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aacacebf3ab3e0e2913eee563c88b314.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests in france, trade unions, industrial action, cost of living in france
protests in france, trade unions, industrial action, cost of living in france

Up to 750,000 Workers Expected to Protest Pension Reform in France on Thursday: Reports

15:48 GMT 18.01.2023
© AP Photo / Jeremias GonzalezProtesters hold a banner that reads "who sows misery reaps anger" during a demonstration in Nantes, western France
Protesters hold a banner that reads who sows misery reaps anger during a demonstration in Nantes, western France - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
© AP Photo / Jeremias Gonzalez
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Between 550,000 and 750,000 people are expected to hit picket lines in France on Thursday during a national day of strikes over a contentious pension reform, media said.
Some 221 protest actions are planned in cities and towns across the country, most notably in Paris, Marseilles, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille and Nantes, French media estimated. Up to 80,000 people are expected to rally in the capital alone.
French government spokesman Olivier Veran urged those planning to take part in the strikes not to disrupt French people's daily life during the protests.
"Tomorrow, there will be a general mobilization at the call of trade unions. This protest corresponds to a democratic expression of opinion that we respect. We hope that the protest action will not turn into a 'blocking' of the country," Veran told a government briefing.
Trade unions have called for action in solidarity against the government's plans to raise the retirement age to 64 from 62, end pension advantages in some industries and increase the number of years needed to receive full retirement benefits. The reform still needs parliamentary approval.
Workers from the energy industry, public transport and teachers will stage one day walkouts. The strike will impact rail and air traffic, with one in five flights being canceled on Thursday at the Orly international airport in Paris.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала