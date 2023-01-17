https://sputniknews.com/20230117/true-story-of-a-russian-who-influenced-hollywood-celebrities-1106431995.html

True Story of a Russian Who Influenced Hollywood Celebrities

On January 17 some 160 years ago, a Russian who was destined to leave a tremendous impact on the world of acting was born. 17.01.2023, Sputnik International

Named Konstantin Alexeyev at birth, he would eventually adopt the stage name Stanislavsky and proceed to become one of the most famous theater directors in the world and creator of possibly the most popular acting method: the Stanislavsky system.Some of his former students would later teach acting in the United States and employ Stanislavsky’s teachings in creating what would later become known as method acting.Born into a wealthy family, Stanislavsky took an interest in acting since his youth, founding the Moscow Art Theater in 1898 together with Vladimir Nemirovich-Danchenko.Unlike some Russian actors and intellectuals, Stanislavsky did not flee from Russia after the revolution of 1917, continuing his work in Soviet Russia and the USSR.What is Stanislavsky’s SystemThe system developed by Konstantin Stanislavsky can be simplified as such: an actor must study the lifestyle of a character he or she is supposed to play and experience truthful emotions while acting.According to the method, an actor is supposed to put themselves in the place of their character, to understand the way they tick in order to portray emotions during the performance.Which Stars Were Influenced by Stanislavsky’s LegacyThe teachings of Konstantin Stanislavsky, adopted, refined and adapted by his students and then by their students ended up influencing many prominent US actors whose names are now well-known throughout the world.Movie stars such as Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Jack Nicholson and Nicolas Cage, to name a few, worked with Stanislavsky’s methods and even reinvented and adapted it throughout their careers, resulting in stunning performances onscreen that captivated millions of viewers worldwide.

