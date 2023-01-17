International
Russia's Special Presidential Envoy Discussed Increase in Imports to Afghanistan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian special presidential envoy and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, Zamir Kabulov, discussed with... 17.01.2023
03:09 GMT 17.01.2023
