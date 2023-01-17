https://sputniknews.com/20230117/russias-special-presidential-envoy-discussed-increase-in-imports-to-afghanistan-1106414080.html

Russia's Special Presidential Envoy Discussed Increase in Imports to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian special presidential envoy and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, Zamir Kabulov, discussed with... 17.01.2023, Sputnik International

The discussions took place during Kabulov's visit to Afghanistan, which took place on January 11-13. The Taliban movement is under UN sanctions for terrorism.Earlier, Kabulov said Russia and Afghanistan had agreed to cooperate "on the most important goods for Afghanistan - wheat and oil products." Acting Afghan Commerce and Industry Minister Nooruddin Azizi told Sputnik in August 2022 that Kabul planned to buy about 1 million tonnes of diesel and the same amount of gasoline from Russia. Later reports said the agreement had been tentatively approved, and under the deal, Russia would also supply Afghanistan with 2 million tonnes of wheat annually.

