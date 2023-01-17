International
Russian Antimonopoly Service Says Fines Apple $17.3Mln for Market Dominance Abuse
Russian Antimonopoly Service Says Fines Apple $17.3Mln for Market Dominance Abuse
The Russia Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) announced on Tuesday that it fined Apple 1.2 billion rubles ($17.3 million) for imposing the use of its payment system in the applications of Russian developers.
Apple has two months to pay the fine starting from the day the document on the imposition of the fine enters into effect, the service added.
15:07 GMT 17.01.2023
