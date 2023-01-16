International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230116/true-identity-of-extinct-prehistoric-flower-uncovered-by-scientists-1106405312.html
True Identity of Extinct Prehistoric Flower Uncovered by Scientists
True Identity of Extinct Prehistoric Flower Uncovered by Scientists
The researchers deduced the likely identity of the flower after noticing a similarity between its pollen and that of species from a particular family of... 16.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-16T16:39+0000
2023-01-16T16:39+0000
science & tech
flower
amber
study
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106405737_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_0fb33dcaba76f498f76db7349adbb080.jpg
The real nature of a specimen of a flower from millions of years ago whose fossilized remains managed to “survive” till this day has finally been determined by researchers from the Natural History Museum in Berlin and the University of Vienna.The flower, trapped in a blob of amber, was originally found over 150 years ago in an area near the Baltic Sea that eventually became part of Russia’s Kaliningrad region, and was initially described in 1872 as Stewartia kowalewskii, a now-extinct flowering evergreen.Having examined the flower in detail, the authors of a new study published in the Scientific Reports journal last week postulated that the flower belongs to a different genus since the analysis of the pollen extracted from the specimen they worked with “revealed strong affinities to Asian species of Symplocos (Symplocaceae), prompting the new combination Symplocos kowalewskii.”“This fossil represents the first record of Symplocaceae from Baltic amber and supports affinities of its flora to evergreen broadleaved and mixed mesophytic forests of present-day East and Southeast Asia,” the researchers noted.The flower the researchers examined apparently ended up trapped in tree resin over 30 million years ago and, remarkably, was preserved with all of its parts intact.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106405737_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_dd190777e0665246ddfb2f7b93039328.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
flower, amber, study
flower, amber, study

True Identity of Extinct Prehistoric Flower Uncovered by Scientists

16:39 GMT 16.01.2023
CC0 / Pixabay/Hans / Amber
Amber - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
CC0 / Pixabay/Hans /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The researchers deduced the likely identity of the flower after noticing a similarity between its pollen and that of species from a particular family of plants.
The real nature of a specimen of a flower from millions of years ago whose fossilized remains managed to “survive” till this day has finally been determined by researchers from the Natural History Museum in Berlin and the University of Vienna.
The flower, trapped in a blob of amber, was originally found over 150 years ago in an area near the Baltic Sea that eventually became part of Russia’s Kaliningrad region, and was initially described in 1872 as Stewartia kowalewskii, a now-extinct flowering evergreen.
Having examined the flower in detail, the authors of a new study published in the Scientific Reports journal last week postulated that the flower belongs to a different genus since the analysis of the pollen extracted from the specimen they worked with “revealed strong affinities to Asian species of Symplocos (Symplocaceae), prompting the new combination Symplocos kowalewskii.”
“We have been able to show that the specimen actually belongs to the Symplocos genus, which is a different family – the sweet leaf family,” Eva Maria Sadowski from the Natural History Museum, one of the authors of the study, said as quoted by media.
“This fossil represents the first record of Symplocaceae from Baltic amber and supports affinities of its flora to evergreen broadleaved and mixed mesophytic forests of present-day East and Southeast Asia,” the researchers noted.
The flower the researchers examined apparently ended up trapped in tree resin over 30 million years ago and, remarkably, was preserved with all of its parts intact.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Region Using 155mm Artillery Shells08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала