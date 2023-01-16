https://sputniknews.com/20230116/ship-en-route-from-ukraine-runs-aground-in-bosphorus-strait-waterway-closed---reports-1106386883.html
Ship En Route From Ukraine Runs Aground in Bosphorus Strait, Waterway Closed - Reports
A ship en route from Ukraine has run aground in the Bosphorus Strait, resulting in the waterway's closure to traffic, the Haberturk TV channel reported on Monday.
The incident happened off Sariyer, the northernmost district of Istanbul, the broadcaster said, adding that rescue operations ongoing.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - A ship en route from Ukraine has run aground in the Bosphorus Strait, resulting in the waterway's closure to traffic, the Haberturk TV channel reported on Monday.
The incident happened off Sariyer, the northernmost district of Istanbul, the broadcaster said, adding that rescue operations ongoing.