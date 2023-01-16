Ship En Route From Ukraine Runs Aground in Bosphorus Strait, Waterway Closed - Reports

International
A ship en route from Ukraine has run aground in the Bosphorus Strait, resulting in the waterway's closure to traffic, the Haberturk TV channel reported on Monday.
The incident happened off Sariyer, the northernmost district of Istanbul, the broadcaster said, adding that rescue operations ongoing.
