International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230116/oil-output-in-russia-up-by-2-to-535mln-tonnes-exports-grew-by-7-in-2022---deputy-pm-1106392388.html
Oil Output in Russia Up by 2% to 535Mln Tonnes, Exports Grew by 7% in 2022 - Deputy PM
Oil Output in Russia Up by 2% to 535Mln Tonnes, Exports Grew by 7% in 2022 - Deputy PM
Russia's oil production increased by 2% to 535 million of tones in 2022, while exports grew by 7%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday
2023-01-16T08:22+0000
2023-01-16T08:22+0000
russia
oil
oil export
lng
budget revenues
coal industry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104045331_0:183:2991:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_352fde7485a068b85f9677905b6ea0f9.jpg
The coal industry also saw an upward trend despite the embargo on supplies to Europe, with domestic coal companies having ensured an 0.3% increase in production. The volume of production amounted to 442 million tonnes, the official said. Additionally, LNG production in Russia increased by 8% to 46 billion cubic meters last year, while gasoline and diesel fuel production in Russia was up by 4.3% and 6%, respectively, Novak noted.Russian budget revenues from the oil and gas industry grew in 2022 by 28%, or by 2.5 trillion rubles ($36.7 billion), Novak added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104045331_129:0:2860:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8082b3e9d56015510e2d67add61a284.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian oil, russian gas, coal industry, lng, budget revenues
russia, russian oil, russian gas, coal industry, lng, budget revenues

Oil Output in Russia Up by 2% to 535Mln Tonnes, Exports Grew by 7% in 2022 - Deputy PM

08:22 GMT 16.01.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankAn oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia.
An oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's oil production increased by 2% to 535 million of tones in 2022, while exports grew by 7%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"Oil production last year amounted to 535 million tonnes. This is 10 million tonnes higher than in 2021, or plus 2%. Exports also grew — by 7%," Novak told on a government meeting.

The coal industry also saw an upward trend despite the embargo on supplies to Europe, with domestic coal companies having ensured an 0.3% increase in production. The volume of production amounted to 442 million tonnes, the official said.
Additionally, LNG production in Russia increased by 8% to 46 billion cubic meters last year, while gasoline and diesel fuel production in Russia was up by 4.3% and 6%, respectively, Novak noted.
Russian budget revenues from the oil and gas industry grew in 2022 by 28%, or by 2.5 trillion rubles ($36.7 billion), Novak added.
"Budget revenues from the oil and gas industry grew last year by 28%, or by 2.5 trillion rubles," he stated.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Region Using 155mm Artillery Shells08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала