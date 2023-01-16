https://sputniknews.com/20230116/oil-output-in-russia-up-by-2-to-535mln-tonnes-exports-grew-by-7-in-2022---deputy-pm-1106392388.html
Oil Output in Russia Up by 2% to 535Mln Tonnes, Exports Grew by 7% in 2022 - Deputy PM
Oil Output in Russia Up by 2% to 535Mln Tonnes, Exports Grew by 7% in 2022 - Deputy PM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's oil production increased by 2% to 535 million of tones in 2022, while exports grew by 7%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.
"Oil production last year amounted to 535 million tonnes. This is 10 million tonnes higher than in 2021, or plus 2%. Exports also grew — by 7%," Novak told on a government meeting.
The coal industry
also saw an upward trend despite the embargo on supplies to Europe, with domestic coal companies having ensured an 0.3% increase in production. The volume of production amounted to 442 million tonnes, the official said.
Additionally, LNG production in Russia increased by 8% to 46 billion cubic meters last year, while gasoline and diesel fuel production in Russia was up by 4.3% and 6%, respectively, Novak noted.
Russian budget revenues
from the oil and gas industry grew in 2022 by 28%, or by 2.5 trillion rubles ($36.7 billion), Novak added.
"Budget revenues from the oil and gas industry grew last year by 28%, or by 2.5 trillion rubles," he stated.