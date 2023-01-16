https://sputniknews.com/20230116/oil-output-in-russia-up-by-2-to-535mln-tonnes-exports-grew-by-7-in-2022---deputy-pm-1106392388.html

Oil Output in Russia Up by 2% to 535Mln Tonnes, Exports Grew by 7% in 2022 - Deputy PM

Russia's oil production increased by 2% to 535 million of tones in 2022, while exports grew by 7%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

The coal industry also saw an upward trend despite the embargo on supplies to Europe, with domestic coal companies having ensured an 0.3% increase in production. The volume of production amounted to 442 million tonnes, the official said. Additionally, LNG production in Russia increased by 8% to 46 billion cubic meters last year, while gasoline and diesel fuel production in Russia was up by 4.3% and 6%, respectively, Novak noted.Russian budget revenues from the oil and gas industry grew in 2022 by 28%, or by 2.5 trillion rubles ($36.7 billion), Novak added.

