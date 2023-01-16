International
Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023: Central Bank's Report
The majority of Canadian companies expect a recession in 2023, according to a report published by the Bank of Canada on Monday, which is based on the results of the fourth-quarter 2022 Business Outlook Survey.
Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023: Central Bank's Report

18:31 GMT 16.01.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Lauren Anstey / Canadian dollar
Canadian dollar - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Lauren Anstey /
