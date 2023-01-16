https://sputniknews.com/20230116/christine-lambrecht-formally-submits-resignation-as-german-minister-of-defense-1106393055.html

Christine Lambrecht Formally Submits Resignation as German Minister of Defense

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has formally submitted her resignation from the government position, German news agency reported... 16.01.2023, Sputnik International

The minister formally appealed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and asked for her resignation, the news agency said, adding that the relevant document was handed over earlier in the day.Minister steps down after much-criticized New Year's Eve message on social media. In the message, she mentioned the Ukrainian conflict with the sound of fireworks in the background. Her successor is yet to be revealed. It is expected that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make a statement during the day.

