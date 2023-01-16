https://sputniknews.com/20230116/christine-lambrecht-formally-submits-resignation-as-german-minister-of-defense-1106393055.html
Christine Lambrecht Formally Submits Resignation as German Minister of Defense
09:31 GMT 16.01.2023 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 16.01.2023)
Being updated
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has formally submitted her resignation from the government position, German news agency reported on Monday.
The minister formally appealed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and asked for her resignation, the news agency said, adding that the relevant document was handed over earlier in the day.
“Today I asked the chancellor to dismiss me from the office of federal minister of defence,” Lambrecht stated.
Minister steps down after much-criticized New Year's Eve message on social media. In the message, she mentioned the Ukrainian conflict with the sound of fireworks in the background.
“The months-long media focus on my person hardly allows for objective reporting and discussion about servicemen and women … and security policy decisions in the interest of the citizens of Germany,” she added.
Her successor is yet to be revealed. It is expected that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make a statement during the day.