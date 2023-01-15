https://sputniknews.com/20230115/turkey-offers-mediation-for-russia-ukraine-humanitarian-corridor-ukrainian-ombudsman-1106382907.html

Turkey Offers Mediation for Russia-Ukraine Humanitarian Corridor: Ukrainian Ombudsman

Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Sunday that Turkey was offering its territory as a base for a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine, although Ankara and Moscow remain reticent on this issue.

"At the moment that's the plan of the Turkish side: they want to become mediators, they want their channels of communication with the Russian Federation to be used... Civilians or wounded servicemen - we also discussed this as an option - could first return from the Russian Federation to Turkey, after which they would go to Ukraine," Lubinets told Ukrainian broadcaster. The Ukrainian official stressed that the plan was just a proposal currently on the table. On Wednesday, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova had a trilateral meeting with Lubinets and Turkish human rights commissioner Seref Malkoc in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country was in favor of opening a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine to help women and children, as well as those wounded and affected by the Ukraine crisis.

