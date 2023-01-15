https://sputniknews.com/20230115/over-60-of-hungarians-accuse-eu-of-using-double-standards-poll-shows-1106331921.html

Over 60% of Hungarians Accuse EU of Using Double Standards, Poll Shows

Over 60% of Hungarians Accuse EU of Using Double Standards, Poll Shows

Nearly two thirds of Hungarians oppose the decision of the European Union to freeze about $6.8 billion in EU funds for Hungary and believe that the bloc is using double standards, a survey conducted by Hungarian pollster Szazadveg shows.

2023-01-15T05:38+0000

2023-01-15T05:38+0000

2023-01-15T05:51+0000

world

hungary

poll

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105365460_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4c705adbf7ee5c2a273370f743ae0ebb.jpg

On December 12, EU countries reached a deal with Budapest to lower the amount of EU funds to Hungary, which had been frozen over concerns that the money may aid graft in the country, from 7.5 billion euros to 6.3 billion euros. According to US media, the decision was made so that Budapest lifts its veto on an EU aid package for Ukraine. An opinion poll, conducted by Szazadveg this month, revealed that 74% of Hungarians oppose the bloc’s freezing of funds for Hungary and 64% believe that the European Union is using double standards with respect to Hungary and other member states. By freezing the funds, the bloc is attempting to "punish" Hungary, 60% of the survey’s 1,000 participants said. Meanwhile, 36% of Hungarians believe that the European Union is trying to reach a compromise with Budapest.

hungary

eu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary-eu relations, hungary poll over eu funds to budapest, how much money the eu promised to hungary