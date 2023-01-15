https://sputniknews.com/20230115/moldova-did-not-join-eus-sanctions-against-russia-over-energy-concerns-1106384547.html

Moldova Did Not Join EU's Sanctions Against Russia Over Energy Concerns

Moldova Did Not Join EU's Sanctions Against Russia Over Energy Concerns

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova chose not to join the European Union's sanctions against Russia and Belarus due to a possible suspension of gas supplies that the... 15.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-15T19:23+0000

2023-01-15T19:23+0000

2023-01-15T19:23+0000

world

moldova

eu sanctions

russian sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105411/86/1054118660_0:141:2784:1707_1920x0_80_0_0_12e4a9aec9244f61064947d7aa8271df.jpg

"Moldova has not joined the sanctions against Russia and Belarus because of the risks of suspension of Russian gas supplies and the possible consequences of this move, which could have a negative impact on the economy in general," Voda told the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty broadcaster*. He added that Chisinau regarded the EU's decision to introduce sanctions against Moscow in light of the special military operation in Ukraine with understanding. Earlier in the week, Moldovan media reported, citing a European Commission report due to be released soon, that Moldova has not aligned itself with the sanctions against Russia and lags behind other EU candidate countries in applying EU policies. On June 23, 2022, the European Commission recommended granting an EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. In October, the latter held the first meeting of the EU integration commission, which discussed the need for reforms in various areas and called for the creation of 35 working groups to make local legislation correspond to European standards. Moldova's membership in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which consists of nine member states, including Russia and Belarus, has become a topic of discussions since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In May, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the country should stay within the CIS as long as it meets its national interests.*designated as a foreign media agent in Russia.

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldova, eu sanctions, russian sanctions