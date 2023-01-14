https://sputniknews.com/20230114/woman-dies-in-police-custody-in-brussels-reports-1106326782.html

Woman Dies in Police Custody in Brussels: Reports

Woman Dies in Police Custody in Brussels: Reports

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - A woman in her late 40s died at a police station in Brussels, possibly as a result of suicide, a Belgian newspaper reported Saturday... 14.01.2023

The woman was arrested overnight to Thursday and found dead in her cell a few hours later in one of the detention centers of the Belgian capital's Brussels Capital Ixelles police zone, the newspaper reported. Exact details about the circumstances of her arrest and death are not yet available, the report read. The prosecutor's office believes that the cause of death may have been suicide, according to the report. The newspaper added that in the last two years there have been three custodial deaths at the same police station.

