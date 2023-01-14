https://sputniknews.com/20230114/russia-to-launch-three-glonass-satellites-in-2023-roscosmos-subsidiary-says-1106304057.html

Russia to Launch Three Glonass Satellites in 2023, Roscosmos Subsidiary Says

Russia to Launch Three Glonass Satellites in 2023, Roscosmos Subsidiary Says

Russia plans to add two Glonass-K satellites and one Glonass-K2 to the constellation this year, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, informed.

2023-01-14T05:11+0000

2023-01-14T05:11+0000

2023-01-14T05:12+0000

russia

satellite

glonass

roscosmos

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103734/81/1037348192_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d74730ce33b5520665fb1b8e1673fef1.jpg

The exact dates of the launches have not been announced yet. According to Glavkosmos, Russia also plans to launch one lightweight Angara-1.2 rocket and one heavy-lift Angara-A5 rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2023. There are currently 25 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 24 of them are operational, one is in commissioning phase. A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Glonass-K satellite was successfully launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in October.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia launches glonass satellites, glonass satellites, what are glonass satellites, russian space agency