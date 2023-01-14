https://sputniknews.com/20230114/russia-to-launch-three-glonass-satellites-in-2023-roscosmos-subsidiary-says-1106304057.html
Russia to Launch Three Glonass Satellites in 2023, Roscosmos Subsidiary Says
Russia plans to add two Glonass-K satellites and one Glonass-K2 to the constellation this year, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, informed.
The exact dates of the launches have not been announced yet. According to Glavkosmos, Russia also plans to launch one lightweight Angara-1.2 rocket and one heavy-lift Angara-A5 rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2023. There are currently 25 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 24 of them are operational, one is in commissioning phase. A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Glonass-K satellite was successfully launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in October.
05:11 GMT 14.01.2023 (Updated: 05:12 GMT 14.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia plans to add two Glonass-K satellites and one Glonass-K2 to the constellation this year, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, informed.
The exact dates of the launches have not been announced yet.
According to Glavkosmos, Russia also plans to launch one lightweight Angara-1.2 rocket and one heavy-lift Angara-A5 rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2023.
There are currently 25 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 24 of them are operational, one is in commissioning phase.
A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Glonass-K satellite was successfully launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in October.