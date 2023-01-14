https://sputniknews.com/20230114/russia-takes-soledar-and-biden-has-a-political-target-on-his-back-1106301405.html

Russia Takes Soledar and Biden Has a Political Target on His Back

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US set to train Ukrainian soldiers at Fort Sill, and the recent... 14.01.2023, Sputnik International

Russia Takes Soledar and Biden Has a Political Target on His Back On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US set to train Ukrainian soldiers at Fort Sill, and the recent Twitter Files drop showing Congressman Adam Schiff was seeking censorship of journalists.

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist| Political Intuition, Self Delusion, and the Problems with Donald TrumpScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Biden Has Documents Pertaining to Ukraine, and The Democrats 2024 OptionsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about confidential documents found in Joe Biden's garage, the mainstream media attack on Joe Biden, and Michelle Obama 2024. Tyler explained his opinion on the confidential documents found at Joe Biden home and Barack Obama's lawyers. Tyler spoke about Joe Biden's past with Ukraine and the confidential documents pertaining to Ukraine. In the second hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about medically assisted euthansia in Canada, the 2020 midterms, and Donald Trump's popularity. Scottie discussed her new show "The 360 View" and Canada's healthcare introducing euthanasia for children. Scottie commented on the timing of Joe Biden's confidential documents investigation and who the Democrats have plans to run for the 2024 election.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

