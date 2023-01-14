International
Russia Puts UK Foreign Secretary, Other Cabinet Members on 'Stop List'
Russia has added UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to the sanctions list in connection with the anti-Russian course of the UK government, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"Due to the UK government's progressive anti-Russian course, it was decided in January this year to additionally include a number of members of the UK Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of law enforcement agencies and the journalistic corps on Russia's 'stop list.' It includes UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, in particular," Zakharova stated. Sanctions were also imposed against Michael Gove, UK Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities; Nadhim Zahawi, UK Minister without Portfolio; and Patrick Sanders, Chief of the General Staff of the UK armed forces, among other senior officials. On Thursday, Russia's foreign ministry said that Moscow added 36 representatives of the UK cabinet, law enforcement agencies', as well as journalists, to the sanctions list.
russia-uk relations, uk anti-russian rhetoric, uk anti-russia stance, russia-uk diplomatic crisis, british diplomats in russia
13:26 GMT 14.01.2023
Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
"Due to the UK government's progressive anti-Russian course, it was decided in January this year to additionally include a number of members of the UK Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of law enforcement agencies and the journalistic corps on Russia's 'stop list.' It includes UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, in particular," Zakharova stated.
Sanctions were also imposed against Michael Gove, UK Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities; Nadhim Zahawi, UK Minister without Portfolio; and Patrick Sanders, Chief of the General Staff of the UK armed forces, among other senior officials.
On Thursday, Russia's foreign ministry said that Moscow added 36 representatives of the UK cabinet, law enforcement agencies', as well as journalists, to the sanctions list.
