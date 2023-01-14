https://sputniknews.com/20230114/petr-pavel-andrej-babis-to-compete-for-czech-presidency-in-runoff-1106328923.html

Petr Pavel, Andrej Babis to Compete for Czech Presidency in Runoff

Petr Pavel, Andrej Babis to Compete for Czech Presidency in Runoff

Petr Pavel received 35.4% of votes with 1,975,056 people casting their votes while Andrej Babis received 34.99% of the votes. They have both made it to the second round of the Czech election.

2023-01-14T23:37+0000

2023-01-14T23:37+0000

2023-01-14T23:37+0000

world

czech republic

petr pavel

andrej babis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102280/63/1022806303_0:124:1563:1003_1920x0_80_0_0_19dbfd9a9e7d44beefbfd0467ccb94f5.jpg

"With 100% of the votes processed from the first round of the presidential election in the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, who received 35.4% of the votes, with 1,975,056 people having voted for him, and Andrej Babis, who received 34.99%, or 1,952,213 votes, made it to the second round of election," CZSO said in a Saturday statement. According to the release, the runoff will be held from January 27-28. The remaining six candidates managed to get between 0.6% and13.9% of the votes, and were thus unable to overtake Babis and Pavel in the first round.

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

czech presidential runoff, czech republic, petr pavel, andrej babis, election, european election