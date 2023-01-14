https://sputniknews.com/20230114/petr-pavel-andrej-babis-to-compete-for-czech-presidency-in-runoff-1106328923.html
Petr Pavel, Andrej Babis to Compete for Czech Presidency in Runoff
Petr Pavel received 35.4% of votes with 1,975,056 people casting their votes while Andrej Babis received 34.99% of the votes. They have both made it to the second round of the Czech election.
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel and ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis have made it to the second round of the Czech Republic's presidential election, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) said after 100% of the votes were counted in the first round.
"With 100% of the votes processed from the first round of the presidential election in the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, who received 35.4% of the votes, with 1,975,056 people having voted for him, and Andrej Babis, who received 34.99%, or 1,952,213 votes, made it to the second round of election," CZSO said in a Saturday statement.
According to the release, the runoff will be held from January 27-28.
The remaining six candidates managed to get between 0.6% and13.9% of the votes, and were thus unable to overtake Babis and Pavel in the first round.