Pentagon Seeks to Ink Contract on Technical Assistance for Patriot Systems in Ukraine

In December 2022, the US administration announced a $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including one Patriot air defense system. That commitment was followed by another one made by Germany earlier this month.
The US Department of Defense intends to receive a commercial offer only from Raytheon Technologies, which manufactures the weapon system, but other companies are encouraged to contact the defense firm for subcontracting opportunities.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pentagon seeks to sign a contract with defense industry giant Raytheon Technologies for the procurement of technical assistance in support of the Patriot air defense system that will be supplied to Ukraine, according to a posting on the government's System for Award Management (SAM) website on Saturday.
In December 2022, the US administration announced a $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including one Patriot air defense system. That commitment was followed by another one made by Germany earlier this month.
"RTX [Raytheon Technologies] shall provide TA to consist of advice and assistance in the planning, operation, maintenance, repair, and sustainment of the Ukraine Air Defense PATRIOT Weapon System, associated equipment and logistics support elements," the posting read.
The US Department of Defense intends to receive a commercial offer only from Raytheon Technologies, which manufactures the weapon system, but other companies are encouraged to contact the defense firm for subcontracting opportunities.