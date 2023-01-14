https://sputniknews.com/20230114/pentagon-seeks-to-ink-contract-on-technical-assistance-for-patriot-systems-in-ukraine-1106328251.html

Pentagon Seeks to Ink Contract on Technical Assistance for Patriot Systems in Ukraine

In December 2022, the US administration announced a $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including one Patriot air defense system. That commitment was followed by another one made by Germany earlier this month.

In December 2022, the US administration announced a $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including one Patriot air defense system. That commitment was followed by another one made by Germany earlier this month. The US Department of Defense intends to receive a commercial offer only from Raytheon Technologies, which manufactures the weapon system, but other companies are encouraged to contact the defense firm for subcontracting opportunities.

