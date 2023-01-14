https://sputniknews.com/20230114/death-toll-from-floods-in-philippines-rises-to-20-1106309449.html

Death Toll From Floods in Philippines Rises to 20

Death Toll From Floods in Philippines Rises to 20

The death toll from the floods in the Philippines has reached 20, while another eight people were injured, the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) informs.

2023-01-14T07:49+0000

2023-01-14T07:49+0000

2023-01-14T07:49+0000

world

philippines

floods

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106309300_0:108:2001:1233_1920x0_80_0_0_73e52225d0d57faa85614a5e6b135365.jpg

On Saturday, NDRRMC said that the death toll from the floods stood at 20. Eight people were injured while one person was still missing. Priot to that, the agency said that at least 17 people had died and seven others were injured amid the floods. Another two people were reported missing.A total of 1,135 houses have been damaged, 270 of them were completely destroyed. Over 40 cities have experienced power disruptions. More than 170 roads and 44 bridges have been damaged by the floods. A total of 127 evacuation centers have been set up, currently housing about 80,000 people, according to the disaster management agency.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

philippines floods, philippines floods death toll, philippines power disruptions, death toll from floods in philippines