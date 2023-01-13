International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230113/the-establishment-is-running-out-of-excuses-for-joe-bidens-mistakes-1106267723.html
The Establishment is Running Out of Excuses for Joe Biden's 'Mistakes'
The Establishment is Running Out of Excuses for Joe Biden's 'Mistakes'
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including more classified documents found at Joe Biden's Delaware home, and AG... 13.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-13T09:01+0000
2023-01-13T09:01+0000
the backstory
mexico
confidentiality
church
committee
documents
joe biden
china
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106267577_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c76e18004f0878253f962a6d158e123a.png
The Establishment is Running Out of Excuses for Joe Biden's "Mistakes"
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including more classified documents found at Joe Biden's Delaware home, and AG Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden.
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | The New Church Committee, Democrats Panic, and CIA History in UkraineDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | The Committee to Investigate China, The Freedom Caucus, and Russiagate In the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the intelligence agencies, CIA intelligence on Laos, and the culture of Southern California. Manila talked about the lack of accountability on the CIA and how Manila's family was affected by the CIA in Laos. Manila spoke about the arrest of El Chapo's son in Mexico and more documents found at Joe Biden's Delaware residence.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about Daniel's mistrust of the Freedom Caucus, Democrats protecting the intelligence agencies, and the WEF plans for Ukraine. Daniel talked about the danger of a committee to investigate China and the Democrats opposed to investigating the Deep State. Daniel explained his opposition to certain Republican Congressmen and the possibility of a war with China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
mexico
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106267577_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c74c7f6d71beecec2c4effe02e21d7f4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico, confidentiality, church, committee, documents, аудио, joe biden, china, ukraine
mexico, confidentiality, church, committee, documents, аудио, joe biden, china, ukraine

The Establishment is Running Out of Excuses for Joe Biden's 'Mistakes'

09:01 GMT 13.01.2023
The Backstory
The Establishment is Running Out of Excuses for Joe Biden's "Mistakes"
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including more classified documents found at Joe Biden's Delaware home, and AG Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden.
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | The New Church Committee, Democrats Panic, and CIA History in Ukraine

Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | The Committee to Investigate China, The Freedom Caucus, and Russiagate

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the intelligence agencies, CIA intelligence on Laos, and the culture of Southern California. Manila talked about the lack of accountability on the CIA and how Manila's family was affected by the CIA in Laos. Manila spoke about the arrest of El Chapo's son in Mexico and more documents found at Joe Biden's Delaware residence.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about Daniel's mistrust of the Freedom Caucus, Democrats protecting the intelligence agencies, and the WEF plans for Ukraine. Daniel talked about the danger of a committee to investigate China and the Democrats opposed to investigating the Deep State. Daniel explained his opposition to certain Republican Congressmen and the possibility of a war with China.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала