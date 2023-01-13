The Establishment is Running Out of Excuses for Joe Biden's 'Mistakes'
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including more classified documents found at Joe Biden's Delaware home, and AG Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden.
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | The New Church Committee, Democrats Panic, and CIA History in Ukraine
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | The Committee to Investigate China, The Freedom Caucus, and Russiagate
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the intelligence agencies, CIA intelligence on Laos, and the culture of Southern California. Manila talked about the lack of accountability on the CIA and how Manila's family was affected by the CIA in Laos. Manila spoke about the arrest of El Chapo's son in Mexico and more documents found at Joe Biden's Delaware residence.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about Daniel's mistrust of the Freedom Caucus, Democrats protecting the intelligence agencies, and the WEF plans for Ukraine. Daniel talked about the danger of a committee to investigate China and the Democrats opposed to investigating the Deep State. Daniel explained his opposition to certain Republican Congressmen and the possibility of a war with China.
