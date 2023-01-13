https://sputniknews.com/20230113/dolphins-have-to-shout-over-industrial-noise-study-finds-1106264772.html

Dolphins Have to ‘Shout’ Over Industrial Noise, Study Finds

Dolphins Have to ‘Shout’ Over Industrial Noise, Study Finds

Dolphins are forced to “shout” and adopt other strategies to compensate for man-made noise caused by drilling, hipping and military activities, a new study has found.Dolphins tasked with pressing a button within one second of a partner across a small lagoon “increased the level of their whistles in noise, nearly doubled whistle duration, and oriented more toward their partner, indicating that both dolphins were actively attempting to compensate for noise to continue communicating with each other,” researchers reported in a study published in Current Biology on Thursday.But while the sea mammals have developed multiple methods of dealing with loud environments, they are apparently far from perfect.“Cooperative task success decreased in the presence of noise, dropping from 85% during ambient noise control trials to 62.5% during the highest noise exposure.”Noise pollution has emerged as a major issue for marine life, especially animals like dolphins that rely on echolocation to locate and track food sources. Scientists have linked the surge in oceanic background noise with an uptick in strandings, changes in behavior, and decompression sickness among cetaceans.Their co-author, Pernille Sørensen, reportedly explained that the “same reasons that make sound so advantageous for animals to use also make them susceptible to disturbance from noise in the environment.”The researchers claim the study is the first to “show how increasing levels of anthropogenic noise negatively impact coordination between conspecifics performing a cooperative task” in any non-human species.

