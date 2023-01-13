https://sputniknews.com/20230113/biden-classified-docs-brazil-arrests-faa-transit-failures--1106262769.html

Aviation consultation firm founder Keith Mackey joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss what led to US flights being grounded this week, the state of outdated technology in the airline industry, whether regulatory bodies are doing enough, and how much blame, if any, can be laid at the feet of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses an NYU study refuting the allegations of Russiagate, US President Joe Biden’s evolving classified document scandal, the House rules package being put forward by the new GOP Congress, Chinese non-official cover officers in the United States, and the results of the nurses strike in New York.Brazilian journalist Nathalia Urban discusses arrests following the violence in Brazil, connections between riot planners and former President Jair Bolsonaro, the US offering advice based on January 6 investigations, the call to extradite Bolsonaro back to Brazil, and whether Brazil is expecting further anti-government demonstrations.Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses the West supplying heavy machinery to Kiev, defense officials admitting that weapons supplies are running low, the reshuffling of Russian defense officials leading the Russian operation in Ukraine, the divisions within the Republicans around further provision of US aid to Ukraine, and Japanese leaders meeting in Washington this week to discuss further military ties.Author, writer for Liberation News, and social justice/environmental organizer Tina Landis discusses the lethal flooding in California, how capitalism exacerbates the climate crisis, water management in California, the climate struggle in Luetzerath that has resulted in the eviction of an entire village to mine coal beneath it, and why the Green Party government in Germany is pushing for coal mine expansion.The Misfits also discuss Ghislaine Maxwell teaching etiquette classes in prison and a snapshot of antisemitism in the United States.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

