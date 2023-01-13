https://sputniknews.com/20230113/biden-absconded-with-more-classified-docs-gop-may-renege-on-defense-cuts-gerasimov-appointed-1106264611.html

Biden 'Absconded' With More Classified Docs; GOP May Renege on Defense Cuts; Gerasimov Appointed

The appointment of multiple war hawks by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy may signal that his promises to cut defense spending were just another heartbreaking... 13.01.2023, Sputnik International

The appointment of multiple war hawks by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy may signal that his promises to cut defense spending were just another heartbreaking liar's promise.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Putin has named General Gerasimov as the leader of the Special Military Operation. Also, Russia's victory in Soledar changes battlefield dynamics, and President Zelensky predicts success at the Golden Globe awards.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss European colonialism. Prince Harry's unapologetic admission of mass murder has stirred the Islamic world. Also, The US abandoned any pretense of diplomacy in world geopolitics in its quest to maintain the ghost of a unipolar order.KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss China. The House of Representatives has created a hawkish committee for aggression against China. Also, a recent highly biased wargame against China still revealed that the US would suffer crippling losses.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Biden's classified document scandal and the Global South. Islamic scholars push back against US claims of genocide in China. Also, Nicaragua is now where citizens feel most at peace.Darryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss Capital Hill politics. The House GOP has voted to gut the ethics committee. Also, President Biden is embarrassed by a second trove of classified documents found at his office.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The GOP looks to do an about-face on the promise to cut defense spending. Also, we discuss media dishonesty and corruption in US think tanks.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss foreign policy. Scott Ritter has written a 2023 outlook for the Ukraine conflict. Also, we discuss the so-called "America first" ideology.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Gargantuan investment firm Black Rock is predicting a worldwide economic disaster. Also, we discuss today's inflation numbers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

