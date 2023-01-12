https://sputniknews.com/20230112/over-90-of-brazilians-condemn-storming-of-government-buildings-by-protesters-poll-finds-1106240801.html

Over 90% of Brazilians Condemn Storming of Government Buildings by Protesters, Poll Finds

Over 90% of Brazilians Condemn Storming of Government Buildings by Protesters, Poll Finds

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - More than 90% of Brazilian nationals have condemned the storming of government buildings by former President Jair Bolsonaro's... 12.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-12T03:44+0000

2023-01-12T03:44+0000

2023-01-12T03:38+0000

americas

jair bolsonaro

brazil

poll

government

bolsonaro supporters riot in brazil's capital

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106154262_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb530cdb45b7149a5c0127b656075f8a.jpg

According to the report, 93% of Brazilians condemned "the terrorist attack" by Bolsonaro's supporters against government buildings. At the same time, only 3% of nationals supported anti-government protests, 2% claimed they were not interested in what happened, and 1% were undecided as to the answers to the questions they were asked. Moreover, 46% of Brazilians said protesters must be arrested, the pollster showed. A total of 1,214 respondents aged over 16 participated in the poll, with the margin of error not exceeding 3%. Bolsonaro lost the presidential election in Brazil in October and left for the United States on December 30, a day before his term ended, thus avoiding the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro's supporters, rallying against the election results since their announcement, stepped up their protests last week and attempted to storm several government buildings on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings by the evening and arrested over 400 protesters. The ex-president, who was hospitalized with abdominal pain in Florida on Monday and left the hospital on the following day, said that he planned to return home earlier as Brazilian doctors had a better picture of his condition. It comes a day after Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros sent a request to Brazil's Federal Supreme Court Judge, Alexandre de Moraes, to seek Bolsonaro's immediate extradition from the US. According to the senator, the former head of state is responsible for the unrest in Brazil. In addition, Brazilian Deputy Prosecutor General Lucas Rocha Furtado has asked a court to freeze Bolsonaro’s assets. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that the US has not received any official request for Bolsonaro's extradition, but if it does, Washington will review it carefully,

https://sputniknews.com/20230112/white-house-us-has-received-no-formal-request-for-bolsonaro-extradition-1106240510.html

americas

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jair bolsonaro, brazil, poll, government, bolsonaro supporters riot in brazil's capital