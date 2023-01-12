https://sputniknews.com/20230112/eu-vows-to-keep-sanctioning-countries-helping-russia-in-ukraine-op-including-iran-and-belarus-1106254131.html

EU Vows to Keep Sanctioning Countries 'Helping Russia' in Ukraine Op, Including Iran and Belarus

The European Union will continue to sanction those suspected of assisting Russia in its military operation in Ukraine

The spokesman also noted that EU member states have prerogatives to decide whether to impose sanctions on Belarus for its alleged assistance to Russia's efforts in the Ukrainian conflict. Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia for hostilities in Ukraine. No concrete evidence proving such claim has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation. The West has also accused Minsk of supporting Moscow in its military operation in Ukraine, in particular by allowing Russian troops and aircraft to enter Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and stationing Russian missile launchers. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in October that Minsk had no intention of participating in hostilities in Ukraine, especially since there have been no such requests.

