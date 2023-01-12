https://sputniknews.com/20230112/chinas-first-cloned-horse-to-boost-national-equestrian-sports-1106259475.html

China's First Cloned Horse to Boost National Equestrian Sports

China's First Cloned Horse to Boost National Equestrian Sports

Chinese pet cloning firm Sinogene has presented the country's first horse born from the cells of a prized German thoroughbred, a breakthrough that is expected to give an impetus to national equestrian sports.

2023-01-12T16:43+0000

2023-01-12T16:43+0000

2023-01-12T16:43+0000

world

china

clone

horse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106259299_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_311eff5aed75bb5cdd83b096bbb4c51a.jpg

"China is still lagging behind when it comes to breeding high-quality horses… Purebreds used in equestrian sports are seen as leisure horses. Their breeding base is very weak so they are mostly imported from other countries," Sinogene deputy CEO Zhao Jianping told Sputnik. "With cloning, we can create a genetic carbon copy with all of the donor's qualities," he explained. The seven-month foal is named Zhuang Zhuang (Stout). It was born from a surrogate mare at Sinogene's Beijing lab in June of last year. The cloned stallion, Ursus, was imported from Germany where it won numerous prizes. Although both are black, Ursus and its progeny have slight differences in the coat color. The International Federation for Equestrian Sports lifted the ban on cloned horses competing at events in 2012. The first country to successfully clone a horse was Italy, which trailblazed a path for purebred cloning in 2003.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china's first cloned horse, cloned horse, how to clone a horse, cloning a horse