International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230112/chinas-first-cloned-horse-to-boost-national-equestrian-sports-1106259475.html
China's First Cloned Horse to Boost National Equestrian Sports
China's First Cloned Horse to Boost National Equestrian Sports
Chinese pet cloning firm Sinogene has presented the country's first horse born from the cells of a prized German thoroughbred, a breakthrough that is expected to give an impetus to national equestrian sports.
2023-01-12T16:43+0000
2023-01-12T16:43+0000
world
china
clone
horse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106259299_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_311eff5aed75bb5cdd83b096bbb4c51a.jpg
"China is still lagging behind when it comes to breeding high-quality horses… Purebreds used in equestrian sports are seen as leisure horses. Their breeding base is very weak so they are mostly imported from other countries," Sinogene deputy CEO Zhao Jianping told Sputnik. "With cloning, we can create a genetic carbon copy with all of the donor's qualities," he explained. The seven-month foal is named Zhuang Zhuang (Stout). It was born from a surrogate mare at Sinogene's Beijing lab in June of last year. The cloned stallion, Ursus, was imported from Germany where it won numerous prizes. Although both are black, Ursus and its progeny have slight differences in the coat color. The International Federation for Equestrian Sports lifted the ban on cloned horses competing at events in 2012. The first country to successfully clone a horse was Italy, which trailblazed a path for purebred cloning in 2003.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106259299_245:0:2976:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2de308703108559f5647a74c7987f28c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china's first cloned horse, cloned horse, how to clone a horse, cloning a horse
china's first cloned horse, cloned horse, how to clone a horse, cloning a horse

China's First Cloned Horse to Boost National Equestrian Sports

16:43 GMT 12.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / JADE GAOZhuangzhuang, the country's first cloned horse bred by Chinese company Sinogene, is seen with animal trainer Yin Chuyun at a stable at Sheerwood horse riding club in Beijing on January 12, 2023.
Zhuangzhuang, the country's first cloned horse bred by Chinese company Sinogene, is seen with animal trainer Yin Chuyun at a stable at Sheerwood horse riding club in Beijing on January 12, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / JADE GAO
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese pet cloning firm Sinogene has presented the country's first horse born from the cells of a prized German thoroughbred, a breakthrough that is expected to give an impetus to national equestrian sports.
"China is still lagging behind when it comes to breeding high-quality horses… Purebreds used in equestrian sports are seen as leisure horses. Their breeding base is very weak so they are mostly imported from other countries," Sinogene deputy CEO Zhao Jianping told Sputnik.
"With cloning, we can create a genetic carbon copy with all of the donor's qualities," he explained.
The seven-month foal is named Zhuang Zhuang (Stout). It was born from a surrogate mare at Sinogene's Beijing lab in June of last year. The cloned stallion, Ursus, was imported from Germany where it won numerous prizes. Although both are black, Ursus and its progeny have slight differences in the coat color.
The International Federation for Equestrian Sports lifted the ban on cloned horses competing at events in 2012. The first country to successfully clone a horse was Italy, which trailblazed a path for purebred cloning in 2003.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала