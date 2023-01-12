International
At Least 10 Reportedly Hospitalized After Major Car Accident in Japan's Nara Prefecture
At Least 10 Reportedly Hospitalized After Major Car Accident in Japan's Nara Prefecture
At least ten people have been hospitalized after a car accident involving about 20 vehicles and a truck on a highway in the Japanese prefecture of Nara
According to the report, the accident occurred at 9:45 a.m. local time (00:45 GMT) on the Keinawa Expressway in the vicinity of Kashihara city. A truck has allegedly rear-ended a passenger car standing at a traffic light at the highway's exit, prompting the latter to collide with several other vehicles, the report said. A total of 20 cars have been damaged. According to the media, all of the victims are conscious.
At Least 10 Reportedly Hospitalized After Major Car Accident in Japan's Nara Prefecture

TOKYO (Sputnik) - At least ten people have been hospitalized after a car accident involving about 20 vehicles and a truck on a highway in the Japanese prefecture of Nara, Japanese media reported on Thursday, citing police.
According to the report, the accident occurred at 9:45 a.m. local time (00:45 GMT) on the Keinawa Expressway in the vicinity of Kashihara city.
A truck has allegedly rear-ended a passenger car standing at a traffic light at the highway's exit, prompting the latter to collide with several other vehicles, the report said. A total of 20 cars have been damaged.
According to the media, all of the victims are conscious.
