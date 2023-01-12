https://sputniknews.com/20230112/at-least-10-reportedly-hospitalized-after-major-car-accident-in-japans-nara-prefecture-1106241650.html
At Least 10 Reportedly Hospitalized After Major Car Accident in Japan's Nara Prefecture
TOKYO (Sputnik) - At least ten people have been hospitalized after a car accident involving about 20 vehicles and a truck on a highway in the Japanese prefecture of Nara, Japanese media reported on Thursday, citing police.
According to the report, the accident occurred at 9:45 a.m. local time (00:45 GMT) on the Keinawa Expressway in the vicinity of Kashihara city.
A truck has allegedly rear-ended a passenger car standing at a traffic light at the highway's exit, prompting the latter to collide with several other vehicles, the report said. A total of 20 cars have been damaged.
According to the media, all of the victims are conscious.