What Goes Around

What Goes Around

US President Joe Biden is getting raked over the coals for seemingly doing the exact same thing Democrats spent months accusing former US President Donald... 11.01.2023, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden attempted to downplay the revelation that classified documents from his tenure as vice president were discovered at his private office in Washington.The episode has sparked widespread mockery among Republicans, who’ve contrasted mainstream media coverage of the episode to the recent political drama surrounding Trump’s alleged retention of classified records.In remarks given at a news conference in Mexico City, Biden insisted he was “surprised” to learn “there were any government records that were taken there,” and that he didn’t “know what's in the documents."Biden claimed to have “turned over the boxes” but explained: “my lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were.”

