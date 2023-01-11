https://sputniknews.com/20230111/stoltenberg-and-von-der-leyen-hold-press-conference-ahead-of-ec-college-seminar--1106217012.html
Stoltenberg and von der Leyen Hold Press Conference Ahead of EC College Seminar
Previously Jens Stoltenberg and Ursula von der Leyen signed their third joint declaration on NATO-EU cooperation. The document established a vision of how the two organizations will work together against "common threats".
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are talking to the press in Brussels on Wednesday, January 11 ahead of the EC College discussion on security and defense.
NATO and the EU have had a history of cooperation since the early 2000s. Their first joint declaration was signed in 2018.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!