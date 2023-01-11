International
Previously Jens Stoltenberg and Ursula von der Leyen signed third joint declaration on NATO-EU cooperation. The document established a vision how the two organizations will work together against "common threats".
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are talking to the press in Brussels on Wednesday, January 11 ahead of the EC College discussion on security and defense.NATO and the EU have had a history of cooperation since the early 2000s. Their first joint declaration was signed in 2018.
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, president of the european commission ursula von der leyen, jens stoltenberg and von der leyen, european union, european commission

Stoltenberg and von der Leyen Hold Press Conference Ahead of EC College Seminar

08:47 GMT 11.01.2023
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoPolice cars stand outside EU headquarters in Brussels.
Police cars stand outside EU headquarters in Brussels. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2023
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
