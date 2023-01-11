https://sputniknews.com/20230111/genocide-investigation-launched-against-peruvian-regime-following-massacre-1106212587.html

Genocide Investigation Launched Against Peruvian Regime Following Massacre

Genocide Investigation Launched Against Peruvian Regime Following Massacre

A new government probe suggests the tide may be turning against the US-backed coup regime which seized power in Peru last month. 11.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-11T03:52+0000

2023-01-11T03:52+0000

2023-01-11T03:47+0000

americas

peru

investigation

genocide

massacre

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105371517_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_648bdbea0a7a267ccbfa34dca9c34cba.jpg

Peru’s Attorney General has opened an investigation into the country’s new leaders after over a dozen Peruvians were killed in confrontations with security forces.According to local media, officials are investigating the politicians for the crimes of genocide, homicide, and inflicting grievous injuries.Much of the upper echelon of Peru’s new regime is reportedly being scrutinized, including its self-declared president, Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister Alberto Otárola, Interior Minister Victor Rojas, and Defense Minister Jorge Chavez.On Tuesday morning, left-leaning Congresswoman Ruth Luque asked the Attorney General’s office to probe the role played by high-ranking officials of the Boluarte regime in their crackdown on anti-coup protesters that left at least 17 Peruvians dead in the Southern city of Juliaca Monday.The investigation comes as Peru’s notoriously unpopular legislature gave its approval to a vote of confidence ratifying the coup regime’s legitimacy.On Friday, Peru’s Attorney General opened an earlier investigation into the coup-borne regime, which stands accused of killing dozens of demonstrators and bystanders amid the ongoing political crisis.Massive protests have consumed Peru since the ouster of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who was arrested hours after attempting to dissolve parliament after lawmakers proceeded with an impeachment vote. He has remained in police custody since his detainment.

https://sputniknews.com/20230110/peru-mourns-massacre-of-17-as-calls-grow-for-us-backed-coup-regime-to-step-down-1106209437.html

americas

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

peru, investigation, genocide, massacre