Genocide Investigation Launched Against Peruvian Regime Following Massacre
Genocide Investigation Launched Against Peruvian Regime Following Massacre
A new government probe suggests the tide may be turning against the US-backed coup regime which seized power in Peru last month.
Peru’s Attorney General has opened an investigation into the country’s new leaders after over a dozen Peruvians were killed in confrontations with security forces.According to local media, officials are investigating the politicians for the crimes of genocide, homicide, and inflicting grievous injuries.Much of the upper echelon of Peru’s new regime is reportedly being scrutinized, including its self-declared president, Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister Alberto Otárola, Interior Minister Victor Rojas, and Defense Minister Jorge Chavez.On Tuesday morning, left-leaning Congresswoman Ruth Luque asked the Attorney General’s office to probe the role played by high-ranking officials of the Boluarte regime in their crackdown on anti-coup protesters that left at least 17 Peruvians dead in the Southern city of Juliaca Monday.The investigation comes as Peru’s notoriously unpopular legislature gave its approval to a vote of confidence ratifying the coup regime’s legitimacy.On Friday, Peru’s Attorney General opened an earlier investigation into the coup-borne regime, which stands accused of killing dozens of demonstrators and bystanders amid the ongoing political crisis.Massive protests have consumed Peru since the ouster of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who was arrested hours after attempting to dissolve parliament after lawmakers proceeded with an impeachment vote. He has remained in police custody since his detainment.
03:52 GMT 11.01.2023
A new government probe suggests the tide may be turning against the US-backed coup regime which seized power in Peru last month.
Peru’s Attorney General has opened an investigation into the country’s new leaders after over a dozen Peruvians were killed in confrontations with security forces.
According to local media, officials are investigating the politicians for the crimes of genocide, homicide, and inflicting grievous injuries.
"The preliminary investigation is related to the alleged crimes of genocide, murder, and grievous bodily harm committed during the demonstrations of December 2022 and January 2023 in the regions of Apurimac, La Libertad, Puno, Junin, Arequipa, and Ayacucho," reads a statement issued by the office.
Much of the upper echelon of Peru’s new regime is reportedly being scrutinized, including its self-declared president, Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister Alberto Otárola, Interior Minister Victor Rojas, and Defense Minister Jorge Chavez.
On Tuesday morning, left-leaning Congresswoman Ruth Luque asked the Attorney General’s office to probe the role played by high-ranking officials of the Boluarte regime in their crackdown on anti-coup protesters that left at least 17 Peruvians dead in the Southern city of Juliaca Monday.
The investigation comes as Peru’s notoriously unpopular legislature gave its approval to a vote of confidence ratifying the coup regime’s legitimacy.
On Friday, Peru’s Attorney General opened an earlier investigation into the coup-borne regime, which stands accused of killing dozens of demonstrators and bystanders amid the ongoing political crisis.
Massive protests have consumed Peru since the ouster of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who was arrested hours after attempting to dissolve parliament after lawmakers proceeded with an impeachment vote. He has remained in police custody since his detainment.
