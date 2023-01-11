https://sputniknews.com/20230111/bidens-mexico-visit-starts-on-bad-note-neocons-threaten-south-africa-1106209187.html

Biden's Mexico Visit Starts on Bad Note; Neocons Threaten South Africa

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. A US Senator is arguing that the US should continue its proxy war in Ukraine until "Putin is out." Also, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister is complaining that the nation's Western sponsors are not supplying enough weapons to support victory.Jamarl Thomas, Co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss President Biden's trip to Mexico. President Biden's meeting with Mexican President Lopez Obrador got off to a bad start as the Mexican leader gave him a tongue-lashing on US policy in Latin America.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US is threatening South Africa due to a Russian ship docking at their naval base. Also, we discuss the US assault on the African socialist party and US imperialism in Africa overall.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity joins us to discuss Russia Gate. Ray McGovern reviews the baseless allegation that President Trump colluded with Russia to interfere with the 2016 elections. Also, Ray tells us why he is obsessed with the RussiaGate operation.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A new pro-settler law has cruised through the Knesset. Also, we discuss the policies that may be soon associated with Israel's right-wing government.Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist, and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss Cuba. Anti-communist fossils in Congress cling to brutal sanctions against Cuba. Also, Washington's imperialist policies are failing spectacularly in Venezuela.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the media. Authoritarian voices in the mainstream media are attacking journalists who expose government corruption through Twitter files. Also, we discuss the congressional circus that had trouble electing a new Speaker of the House.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Yemen. Over 3.000 Yemenis were killed or injured in 2022.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

