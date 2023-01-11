https://sputniknews.com/20230111/biden-heads-to-three-amigos-summit-in-mexico-amid-discovery-of-classified-documents-1106210659.html

Biden Heads to 'Three Amigos' Summit in Mexico Amid Discovery of Classified Documents

Biden Heads to 'Three Amigos' Summit in Mexico Amid Discovery of Classified Documents

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including classified documents found at Joe Biden's private office, and the US...

Classified Files Found at Biden's Private Office On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including classified documents found at Joe Biden's private office, and the US threatening Africa over "Russian ties".

Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Biden Heads to Mexico, Three Amigos Summit, and CanadaJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Release All the January 6th Footage, Brazil Has a Similar January 6th Incident Occur, and The Tea Party MovementIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jamarl Thomas about Jamarl's first time in Mexico City, Canada complaining about America first policies, and President Biden's elderly walk. Jamarl discussed the Elon Musk invention Neuralink and the nature of future advances in technology. Jamarl explained the reason for the "three amigos" summit in Mexico and what all three countries discussed in the summit.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jim Hoft about RINO Republicans, Sean Hannity insults Republican voters, and Kevin McCarthy concedes to Republican holdouts. Jim commented on the GOP elites and the changes made in the 118th Congress. Jim talked about the protests in Brazil and compared it to the January 6th riot.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

