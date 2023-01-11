Biden Heads to 'Three Amigos' Summit in Mexico Amid Discovery of Classified Documents
09:19 GMT 11.01.2023 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 11.01.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including classified documents found at Joe Biden's private office, and the US threatening Africa over "Russian ties."
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Biden Heads to Mexico, Three Amigos Summit, and Canada
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Release All the January 6th Footage, Brazil Has a Similar January 6th Incident Occur, and The Tea Party Movement
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jamarl Thomas about Jamarl's first time in Mexico City, Canada complaining about America first policies, and President Biden's elderly walk. Jamarl discussed the Elon Musk invention Neuralink and the nature of future advances in technology. Jamarl explained the reason for the "three amigos" summit in Mexico and what all three countries discussed in the summit.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jim Hoft about RINO Republicans, Sean Hannity insults Republican voters, and Kevin McCarthy concedes to Republican holdouts. Jim commented on the GOP elites and the changes made in the 118th Congress. Jim talked about the protests in Brazil and compared it to the January 6th riot.
