The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Biden Heads to 'Three Amigos' Summit in Mexico Amid Discovery of Classified Documents
Biden Heads to 'Three Amigos' Summit in Mexico Amid Discovery of Classified Documents
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including classified documents found at Joe Biden's private office, and the US...
Classified Files Found at Biden's Private Office
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including classified documents found at Joe Biden's private office, and the US threatening Africa over "Russian ties".
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Biden Heads to Mexico, Three Amigos Summit, and CanadaJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Release All the January 6th Footage, Brazil Has a Similar January 6th Incident Occur, and The Tea Party MovementIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jamarl Thomas about Jamarl's first time in Mexico City, Canada complaining about America first policies, and President Biden's elderly walk. Jamarl discussed the Elon Musk invention Neuralink and the nature of future advances in technology. Jamarl explained the reason for the "three amigos" summit in Mexico and what all three countries discussed in the summit.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jim Hoft about RINO Republicans, Sean Hannity insults Republican voters, and Kevin McCarthy concedes to Republican holdouts. Jim commented on the GOP elites and the changes made in the 118th Congress. Jim talked about the protests in Brazil and compared it to the January 6th riot.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Heads to 'Three Amigos' Summit in Mexico Amid Discovery of Classified Documents

09:19 GMT 11.01.2023 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 11.01.2023)
Classified Files Found at Biden's Private Office
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including classified documents found at Joe Biden's private office, and the US threatening Africa over "Russian ties."
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Biden Heads to Mexico, Three Amigos Summit, and Canada

Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Release All the January 6th Footage, Brazil Has a Similar January 6th Incident Occur, and The Tea Party Movement

In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jamarl Thomas about Jamarl's first time in Mexico City, Canada complaining about America first policies, and President Biden's elderly walk. Jamarl discussed the Elon Musk invention Neuralink and the nature of future advances in technology. Jamarl explained the reason for the "three amigos" summit in Mexico and what all three countries discussed in the summit.

In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jim Hoft about RINO Republicans, Sean Hannity insults Republican voters, and Kevin McCarthy concedes to Republican holdouts. Jim commented on the GOP elites and the changes made in the 118th Congress. Jim talked about the protests in Brazil and compared it to the January 6th riot.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
