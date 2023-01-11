https://sputniknews.com/20230111/at-least-6-people-injured-in-stabbing-attack-at-train-station-in-paris-reports-say-1106217785.html
At Least 6 People Injured in Stabbing Attack at Train Station in Paris, Reports Say
At least six people, including a police officer were injured in a stabbing attack at the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, French press reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
France's national state-owned railway company SNCF told journalists that the suspect was also injured and was evacuated from the crime scene. The attack took place at 06:40 a.m. local time (05:40 GMT), the reports said, noting that the station now operates normally. Earlier in the day, French TV reported, citing sources in police, that an unidentified attacker stabbed several people at the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, adding that the police have already neutralized the suspect.
