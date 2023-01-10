https://sputniknews.com/20230110/supporters-of-jair-bolsonaro-riot-in-brazil-1106180772.html

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro Riot in Brazil

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro Riot in Brazil

Pro-Bolsonaro Supporters Riot In Brazil, Why NYC Nurses Are On Strike, Nuke Production Has Far-Reaching Ramifications 10.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-10T09:31+0000

2023-01-10T09:31+0000

2023-01-10T09:31+0000

by any means necessary

brazil

health

nuclear weapons

sweden

us congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106180624_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6b9e6a9929108cbbae2d4c3b1a25c51d.png

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro Attempt Coup In Brazil Coup Attempt Thwarted In Brazil, Why NYC Nurses Are On Strike, Nuke Production Has Far-Reaching Ramifications

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by independent journalist Nathália Urban to discuss the riots in Brazil by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, the support demonstrated by many Latin American leaders for Lula and his government in the immediate aftermath of the unrest, why the riots took place at the time that it did and not on the weekend of Lula’s inauguration, and what lies ahead in the potential legal consequences of this assault and whether Jair Bolsonaro himself would be prosecuted.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Mike Pappas, a family medicine physician, activist, and frequent contributor to LeftVoice.org to discuss why nurses are on strike at two major hospitals in New York City, the history of the demands behind the strike and how the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the staffing shortages that nurses are fighting against, why hospitals’ claims about nurses abandoning patients is misleading, and how labor activism in the medical field connects with the rising tide of labor activism among workers in various sectors of the economy.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Mello, Executive Director of the Los Alamos Study Group in Albuquerque, New Mexico to discuss the increased production of plutonium cores at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, the environmental dangers that this production poses, well documented safety issues with the lab which should have caused it to close over safety concerns, and how this production fits into the escalating nuclear threat over the conflict in Ukraine.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of Project Censored, and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road of Hope” to discuss the right-wing agenda that the Republican-led House of Representatives is likely to take up and how we should organize against it, roadblocks which continue to prevent Sweden’s accession to NATO and why it wouldn’t change much, Sweden’s new espionage law and why its wide-ranging jurisdiction is dangerous, and the pervasive pro-imperialist propaganda disseminated through the media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

brazil

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

brazil, health, nuclear weapons, sweden, аудио, us congress