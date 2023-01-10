https://sputniknews.com/20230110/last-king-of-greece-constantine-ii-dead-at-82---report--1106207827.html
Last King of Greece Constantine II Dead at 82 - Report
Last King of Greece Constantine II Dead at 82 - Report
Constantine II, the last King of Greece, has died at the age of 82, according to media reports. 10.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-10T21:23+0000
2023-01-10T21:23+0000
2023-01-10T21:20+0000
world
greece
king
death
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
greece, king, death
Last King of Greece Constantine II Dead at 82 - Report
Being updated
Constantine II, the last King of Greece, has died at the age of 82, according to media reports.