International
Breaking News: Last King of Greece Constantine II Dead at 82 - Report
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230110/last-king-of-greece-constantine-ii-dead-at-82---report--1106207827.html
Last King of Greece Constantine II Dead at 82 - Report
Last King of Greece Constantine II Dead at 82 - Report
Constantine II, the last King of Greece, has died at the age of 82, according to media reports. 10.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-10T21:23+0000
2023-01-10T21:20+0000
world
greece
king
death
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
greece, king, death
greece, king, death

Last King of Greece Constantine II Dead at 82 - Report

21:23 GMT 10.01.2023
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Constantine II, the last King of Greece, has died at the age of 82, according to media reports.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала