https://sputniknews.com/20230110/german-ministers-propose-allowing-people-to-take-stale-food-from-supermarket-trash-1106199300.html

German Ministers Propose Allowing People to Take Stale Food From Supermarket Trash

German Ministers Propose Allowing People to Take Stale Food From Supermarket Trash

The problem of food waste is becoming one of the most acute in our time. German ministers have proposed a partial but somewhat unusual solution to the problem.

2023-01-10T15:12+0000

2023-01-10T15:12+0000

2023-01-10T15:12+0000

world

germany

food

laws

container

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0a/1106201584_0:108:2049:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_6baf497d45a344bdcc0e006631eda200.jpg

Two German ministers have put forward a proposal to allow people to take food from supermarket garbage cans that is still decent for consumption.Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann issued a statement in which they called on the justice ministers of all 16 German states to come up with a "practical solution" to the so-called "containering" problem.The ministers believe that in a situation where 11 million tons of food is thrown away every year, of which seven percent comes from too many retail orders, people should be allowed to take away expired food for sustenance.Ozdemir said refraining from prosecuting such cases "is one of many elements in the fight against food waste.''The ministers propose to add a special clause to the existing legal acts concerning "containering", which would permit a solution without having to change the laws themselves. The proposed clause would specify that in cases of low-value of goods and the absence of complaints, there would be no need to initiate an investigation.However, cases of "containering" involving damage and trespassing greater than "overcoming a physical obstacle without deploying significant effort" would still be punishable.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

germany allows people to take stale food, food waste problem in germany, cem ozdemir and marco buschmann's initiative