Canada Purchase of NASAMS for Ukraine ‘Ridiculous’ Amid Domestic Issues - Russian Envoy
Canada Purchase of NASAMS for Ukraine ‘Ridiculous’ Amid Domestic Issues - Russian Envoy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada purchasing the US-manufactured National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine is another demonstration of... 10.01.2023
"Prime Minister Trudeau’s cabinet funneling money to fuel up war and support an illegitimate regime thousand kilometers away from Canada looks ridiculous," Stepanov said on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the Canadian government announced that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told US President Joe Biden that Ottawa would purchase NASAMS for Ukraine. Defense Minister Anita Anand said that the purchase of NASAMS is the first Canadian donation of an air defense system to Ukraine.The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on the margins of the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City.
2 August 2022, 21:33 GMT
